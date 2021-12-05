Zach LaVine inspires Chicago Bulls to narrow victory over Brooklyn Nets

Zach LaVine scored 31 points as the Chicago Bulls recorded a third straight victory with a 111-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets

DeMar DeRozan weighed in with 29 points and Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu each added 11 points for the Bulls.

Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 28 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 20. James Harden added 14 points and 14 assists.

Pat Connaughton scored seven three-pointers and totalled 23 points as the Milwaukee Bucks avenged an earlier defeat to the Miami Heat with a 124-102 triumph.

Bobby Portis sunk 19 points and a career high-tying 16 rebounds for Milwaukee, while DeMarcus Cousins added 11 points and Thanasis Antetokounmpo had 10.

Max Strus scored 25 points for Miami, making five three-pointers. Caleb Martin had 16 points and Tyler Herro scored 15.

Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 113-99 win over the New York Knicks.

Zeke Nnaji added 21 points off the bench for the Nuggets, with Will Barton adding 13 and Jeff Green 11.

Desmond Bane scored a career-high 29 points to guide the Memphis Grizzlies to a 97-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Tyus Jones had 16 points and seven assists for the Grizzlies and Tim Hardaway Jr scored 29 points for the Mavericks.

Terrence Davis scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half as the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-99.

Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder each scored 31 points as the Boston Celtics eased to a 145-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Derrick White scored 25 points and Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 12 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs held off the Golden State Warriors 112-107.