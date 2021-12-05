Hillsboro councilor Pace to run for Washington County chair

Beach Pace will face Chair Kathryn Harrington to lead Washington County Board of Commissioners.

Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace will run for chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners next fall.

Pace — who was elected to the Hillsboro City Council three years ago — will challenge Kathryn Harrington, the board's current chair, who launched her re-election campaign in early November.

Although board elections are non-partisan, both Pace and Harrington are registered Democrats.

"My entire life has been dedicated to public service, to collaborative and inclusive leadership and problem-solving," Pace said in a statement announcing her candidacy on Monday, Nov. 29. "I look forward to bringing that leadership approach to the role of Washington County Chair."

The county's board of commissioners oversees the county government. While four of the five members of the board represent geographic regions, the board chair is the only member who serves at-large, representing all Washington County residents.

Announcing her candidacy, Pace said her campaign will focus on several key issues, including transparency, ethics, COVID-19 response, support of businesses and workforce development.

"This race is about who has the right experience and leadership style to guide the county through the challenges we are facing," she said. "Collaboration with the Board of Commissioners, respect for the skills and dedication of county staff and union members, open communication with the mayors and residents of Washington County and the ability to take on issues of any size; those are the hallmarks of the leadership I bring to this role."

The county has big challenges ahead, Pace noted, adding that decisions from the board affect everyone in Washington County, whether they live in big cities, small towns or unincorporated areas.

"I hope to bring all of those voices to the table to influence the decisions that impact us, and promise to listen, and learn, from everyone who calls Washington County home," she said.

Pace is still in her first term on the Hillsboro City Council. She was elected to the Hillsboro City Council in 2018 with 67% of the vote over her opponent Eric Muehter.

Despite her relative inexperience against opponent Harrington — who served as a councilor for Metro, the regional government, for more than a decade before winning the Washington County chair in 2018 — Pace has picked up a few early endorsements already, including Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway, former Metro President Tom Hughes, Hillsboro School District board member Erika Lopez and Portland Community College board member Kristi Wilson.

"I am excited Beach is entering this race and I am proud to support her," Callaway said. "Her multisector experience, collaborative leadership style, and love of Washington County make her a perfect fit for this role. She is an effective, smart and compassionate leader, exactly what Washington County needs at this time."

Pace currently serves as the chief executive of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Northwest, which has received local and national awards under Pace's leadership. She holds a bachelor's degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a master's degree in public administration from Northern Michigan University.

A U.S. Army veteran, Pace served both domestically and overseas as the commander of a bomb squad. She led her unit in security operations for the offices of the United States president, vice president, secretary of state and other high-ranking officials both foreign and domestic, according to Pace's campaign.

After leaving the Army, Pace worked in corporate sales and marketing for a decade before becoming director and vice president of the education nonprofit City Year San José/Silicon Valley, where she managed projects for at-risk youth in local schools.

Pace is a member of the League of Oregon Cities' board of directors. She also previously served as a board member of the Westside Queer Resource Center.

Pace lives in Hillsboro with her wife Jincy, who serves as a lieutenant in the Hillsboro Police Department, their two teenage children and her mother-in-law.

The election will take place Nov. 8, 2022.

