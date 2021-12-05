ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Hillsboro councilor Pace to run for Washington County chair

By Max Egener
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YsTh_0dEVpUro00 Beach Pace will face Chair Kathryn Harrington to lead Washington County Board of Commissioners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FF2d_0dEVpUro00 Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace will run for chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners next fall.

Pace — who was elected to the Hillsboro City Council three years ago — will challenge Kathryn Harrington, the board's current chair, who launched her re-election campaign in early November.

Although board elections are non-partisan, both Pace and Harrington are registered Democrats.

"My entire life has been dedicated to public service, to collaborative and inclusive leadership and problem-solving," Pace said in a statement announcing her candidacy on Monday, Nov. 29. "I look forward to bringing that leadership approach to the role of Washington County Chair."

The county's board of commissioners oversees the county government. While four of the five members of the board represent geographic regions, the board chair is the only member who serves at-large, representing all Washington County residents.

Announcing her candidacy, Pace said her campaign will focus on several key issues, including transparency, ethics, COVID-19 response, support of businesses and workforce development.

"This race is about who has the right experience and leadership style to guide the county through the challenges we are facing," she said. "Collaboration with the Board of Commissioners, respect for the skills and dedication of county staff and union members, open communication with the mayors and residents of Washington County and the ability to take on issues of any size; those are the hallmarks of the leadership I bring to this role."

The county has big challenges ahead, Pace noted, adding that decisions from the board affect everyone in Washington County, whether they live in big cities, small towns or unincorporated areas.

"I hope to bring all of those voices to the table to influence the decisions that impact us, and promise to listen, and learn, from everyone who calls Washington County home," she said.

Pace is still in her first term on the Hillsboro City Council. She was elected to the Hillsboro City Council in 2018 with 67% of the vote over her opponent Eric Muehter.

Despite her relative inexperience against opponent Harrington — who served as a councilor for Metro, the regional government, for more than a decade before winning the Washington County chair in 2018 — Pace has picked up a few early endorsements already, including Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway, former Metro President Tom Hughes, Hillsboro School District board member Erika Lopez and Portland Community College board member Kristi Wilson.

"I am excited Beach is entering this race and I am proud to support her," Callaway said. "Her multisector experience, collaborative leadership style, and love of Washington County make her a perfect fit for this role. She is an effective, smart and compassionate leader, exactly what Washington County needs at this time."

Pace currently serves as the chief executive of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Northwest, which has received local and national awards under Pace's leadership. She holds a bachelor's degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a master's degree in public administration from Northern Michigan University.

A U.S. Army veteran, Pace served both domestically and overseas as the commander of a bomb squad. She led her unit in security operations for the offices of the United States president, vice president, secretary of state and other high-ranking officials both foreign and domestic, according to Pace's campaign.

After leaving the Army, Pace worked in corporate sales and marketing for a decade before becoming director and vice president of the education nonprofit City Year San José/Silicon Valley, where she managed projects for at-risk youth in local schools.

Pace is a member of the League of Oregon Cities' board of directors. She also previously served as a board member of the Westside Queer Resource Center.

Pace lives in Hillsboro with her wife Jincy, who serves as a lieutenant in the Hillsboro Police Department, their two teenage children and her mother-in-law.

The election will take place Nov. 8, 2022.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County submits $189M courthouse construction plan

Oregon Judicial Department will finalize funding request for submission to state legislators in JanuaryA report detailing Clackamas County's unique proposal for continuing development on a new courthouse was submitted this week to the Oregon Judicial Department for final review before it is presented to the Oregon Legislature in January 2022. OJD and county staff jointly drafted the report at the state's request, intending to clarify a proposed method for operating and maintaining a courthouse intended to serve a county population that has grown over eight times since the current facility was built. The Board of County Commissioners on May 5...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Brown announces goals of Monday special session

The Oregon Legislature will meet on Dec. 13 to address problems ranging from pending evictions to the drought.Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced an agreement with leaders of the Oregon Legislature for bills to be consider at the special session she has called for Monday, Dec. 13. Brown said Democrat and Republican leaders have agreed on a proposal to reduce evictions over the winter and other measures. "Oregonians facing potential eviction do not have time to wait â€“â€“ they need an immediate solution that keeps them in their homes. And, in the last year, people across Oregon have faced unprecedented...
POLITICS
Lake Oswego Review

Readers letters: It's time to clean up and renew up our city

Pamplin writers offer their ideas about the region's homelessness situation, climate change action and fighting for voting rights.Jessica Vega Pederson and Jo Ann Hardesty seem to miss reality: Trash, litter, vagrancy, violence all dramatically worse than a few years ago. Enough is enough. The blatant obvious increase in people living outside in Portland they seem to miss completely. Investment "in a public health response...." to gun violence. Absolutely blatant double speak on reality. For the first time ever we have well over 1,000 shootings in Portland, well over 300 injured, with a record year of homicides. Violence increased dramatically and...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego nixes trailhead project after voters restrict development

The recently passed charter amendment doesn't allow for the construction of parking and paved surfaces.On the heels of a local charter amendment that passed in the November election, which aims to keep Lake Oswego's natural areas free from development, the city canceled a trail project that has been in the works since 2019. Lake Oswego was in the process of receiving bids for a trailhead project at Stevens Meadows, located on 1551 SW Childs Road, when the plans had to be canceled permanently. "Really, it has to do with the provision in the new chapter 10 (charter) language that...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
Washington County, OR
Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Washington County, OR
Government
Hillsboro, OR
Elections
County
Washington County, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Lake Oswego Review

Chung, Ko: Public safety requires healing and justice, not vengeance

Sandy Chung is executive director of ACLU of Oregon. Andy Ko is executive director of Partnership for Safety & Justice.Our criminal justice system is fundamentally and intractably broken. The ACLU of Oregon and Partnership for Safety & Justice envision a public safety system that is focused on solutions — prevention, harm reduction and healing — rather than punishment. The current system spends billions in state tax monies every year to over-police and mass incarcerate people (approximately 15,000 Oregonians in 2021), disproportionately imprisoning people from communities of color and low-income communities. This approach has not made us safer. To the opposite,...
POLITICS
Lake Oswego Review

EMILIY'S List throws support behind Kotek

National political group is ready to raise big money for House speaker's run for governorA group that gave Gov. Kate Brown $800,000 in her 2018 re-election bid has endorsed House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, for governor in 2022. EMILY's List, a Washington, D.C., organization that advocates for progressive women candidates, said early Friday, Dec. 10, that Kotek was their candidate to succeed Brown as the next governor. "Tina Kotek is a proven fighter for opportunity and justice," Laphonza Butler, EMILY's List president wrote in statement announcing the endorsement. EMILY's List is a acronym for "Early Money Is Like Yeast," comparing...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Beaverton schools say rumors of violence investigated

The Beaverton School District says it has beefed up security despite not finding the rumors to be credible.Students in the Beaverton School District were asked to submit to backpack searches on Friday, Dec. 10, after a student allegedly reported hearing a comment from another student about bringing a weapon and explosives to class. Beaverton officials say they have investigated the report, as well as a social media post from earlier this week urging middle schoolers to "riot" in the hallways, and found them to be not credible. The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated as well and reached the same conclusion,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Goodbye, quarantine: Oregon announces new test to stay program in schools

State education agency OKs rapid testing for students after COVID-19 exposure to avoid quarantineOregon Department of Education recently gave school districts a green light to bypass the quarantine process for students who are exposed to COVID-19 at school. Using a "Test to Stay" model starting in January, Portland Public Schools will allow students to continue coming to school, even after being exposed to the virus, as long as they test negative for COVID-19. Until recently, protocols required students to quarantine at home for 10 days following an on-campus exposure to COVID-19, unless they were vaccinated. "With low in-school transmission of...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Mayors#Board Chair#Beach Pace#Democrats#Washington County Chair
Lake Oswego Review

Neighbors feel 'blindsided' by plans for Safe Rest Village

Commissioner cites misconceptions, says public outreach will highlight operations of Southwest Portland siteThe phrase, "Yes In My Back Yard" has a palpable sting for Southwest Portland residents near Multnomah Village. In November, City Commissioner Dan Ryan's office released plans to put a Safe Rest Village in the parking lot of the Sgt. Jerome Sears Army Reserve building. The temporary homeless shelter has yet to come to fruition, but the project has already soured neighbors. For one woman, whose property abuts the Sears Armory, a chain link fence and 15 feet are the only buffer between her bedroom walls...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Miller: Strong climate action critical to Oregon business leadership

Tim Miller is director of Oregon Business for Climate, a league of Oregon businesses advocating for ambitious, equitable, effective climate policies and programs.Savvy Oregon businesses plan for their operating and regulatory environment, and want clarity wherever possible. They see that climate change is a huge piece of that context. Along with visible impacts here in Oregon, the global financial sector's announcements make the business context clear — with $130 trillion (40% of the world's capital) aligned in addressing climate change. The recent COP26 global summit, referred to as "the business COP" by many, demonstrated both the mounting urgency of the...
Lake Oswego Review

Audit: Portland not prepared to help people with disabilities

The audit released Wednesday also found Portland's emergency plans are outdated.The pandemic "exposed how unprepared the City (of Portland) is to assist people with disabilities, no matter the type of emergency," an official audit revealed Wednesday. The audit of the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, released December 8, was done by the Portland City Auditor's Office and looked at whether Portlanders with disabilities could expect to have their needs met during an emergency. The short answer: No. The emergency management bureau "does not have the information, expertise, or capacity needed to anticipate and plan for the emergency needs of people...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

'Big gaps' found in 'unreliable' homeless service audit data

Multnomah County Auditor said she doesn't think Joint Office was malicious or intentionally misleadingThe Multnomah County Auditor has called off an audit of the Joint Office of Homeless Services aimed at looking into living conditions for clients of county-funded housing services after deeming their data to be unreliable. The initial attempt at an audit primarily focused on the health and safety of housing for those the Portland-Multnomah County Joint Office placed into permanent housing. However, according to the memo, "approximately 60% were missing address data or had address data that were not actual addresses; some of the client address entries...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Lake Oswego Review

Buehler's endorsement could add cash to Johnson coffers

2018 gubernatorial candidate jumps into 2022 race by lending a big hand to Scappoose independentKnute Buehler, the 2018 Republican nominee for governor, endorsed Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is running an insurgent independent campaign for governor in 2022. Johnson's campaign released a "dear friends" letter from Buehler to past supporters on Tuesday, Dec. 7. "I am endorsing Betsy Johnson for governor," Buehler wrote. "Betsy's plain-spoken, independent spirit and proven record of putting the concerns of everyday Oregonians before partisan politics is exactly what Oregon needs right now." The letter ends with a link to Johnson's campaign fundraising committee. Buehler said the...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Gladstone report finds 'no definitive evidence,' costs thousands

Mystery remains about who leaked public records detailing administrator's complaint against City Councilor Matt TracyGladstone officials are paying an investigator more than $7,000 to produce a report finding "no definitive evidence indicating that anyone in particular" leaked public documents marked "confidential" to a citizen. Jill Goldsmith of Workplace Solutions NW will receive at least $7,100 to produce the leak investigation report, but the final billing is still to be determined, and the billing so far only covers the investigator's work through September. The city agreed to pay the investigator $250 per hour, plus expenses, to research how Bill Osburn, who...
POLITICS
Lake Oswego Review

Hillsboro says city-owned internet to reach 50% buildout in 2024

Officials recently presented a plan to speed up completion of the city's high-speed internet service.Hillsboro officials say HiLight — Hillsboro's city-owned high-speed internet service — should be available to half of all city's addresses between 2024 and 2025, years earlier than expected, according to a new plan presented to city councilors Nov. 2. From the beginning, Hillsboro officials knew the buildout process for HiLight would be slow. They expected to construct fiber-optic cables throughout the entire city over the course of about 10 years, prioritizing neighborhoods such as those around Shute Park with low rates of high-speed internet connectivity. The...
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland metro doctor addresses COVID-19 vaccine myths

Dr. Ritu Sahni joined ClackCo TV for 'mythbusting' session refuting concerns gathered from social mediaAs the world nears its second full year since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, a myriad of questions and concerns surrounding vaccines, mask-wearing and other safety protocols have proven themselves an enduring facet of global discourse. To offer a professional medical perspective on lingering safety concerns from right here in the Portland metro region, government broadcast outlet #ClackCo TV sat down for a "mythbusting" session with Dr. Ritu Sahni, medical director for Clackamas County, Washington County and Lake Oswego emergency medical systems. In a video edit...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Pipeline construction begins for Willamette Water Supply Program

Over the next couple of weeks, crews will tunnel beneath Highway 217 and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. Anyone driving along Highway 217 at Scholls Ferry Road will probably notice some increased construction activity as crews begin work on a new pipeline for the Willamette Water Supply Program project. The Willamette Water Supply Program is a joint project between the Tualatin Valley Water District, Hillsboro and Beaverton. The ambitious drinking water project is intended to provide water for those who reside in the Tualatin Valley Water District, as well as residents of Beaverton, Hillsboro. The Willamette River, one of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Wyden, leaders push computer chips, job training at summit

Business, community and elected leaders meet at the 19th Annual Oregon Business Plan Summit on Monday.Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced Monday that he would co-chair a new commission on Advance Computer Chips with PGE President and CEO Maria Pope.  The Blue Ribbon Commission is intended to boost the economies of the state and nation. "You can't fix anything in America without advanced computer chips," Wyden said at the 19th Annual Business Plan Summit that was held on the morning of Dec. 6.  The summit brought business, community and elected leaders together to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the...
EDUCATION
Portland Tribune

Downtown leader sets sights on Beaverton City Council

The Beaverton Downtown Association executive director has helped lead revitalization efforts in the city. The leader of the Beaverton Downtown Association has his eyes on a new endeavor: Position 2 on the Beaverton City Council. Kevin Teater, who also serves on Beaverton's planning commission, announced his candidacy on Friday, Nov. 19. "We've been really fortunate to have such a great sense of community and collaboration in downtown, but it has taken a lot of hard work to create that culture," Teater said in his campaign announcement. "As a member of Beaverton City Council, I will continue to support...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

High-volume COVID-19 vaccination clinics opening

Clinics with no-cost shots are opening in the Portland area and around Oregon.The site of the former Multnomah Greyhound Park in Wood Village opened as a high-volume Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 vaccination site on Sunday, Dec. 5. The site is one of nearly a dozen high-volume COVID-19 vaccinations sites the health authority has opened, or will be opening, in the region and around the state in December in partnership with local public health authorities and community-based organizations as part of its effort to increase immunizations against the virus.Â  The Wood Village site is located at 944 N.E. 223rdÂ Ave. Health authority...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
214
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy