This weekend’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix will suit Lewis Hamilton more than Max Verstappen, according to Red Bull chief Christian Horner.Dutchman Verstappen leads seven-time champion Hamilton by eight points heading into the final two races of the 2021 season.But the Brit has reduced the gap in recent weeks after back-to-back victories in Brazil and Qatar.And with the Saudi Arabian GP set to benefit cars built for faster circuits - such as Mercedes - Horner feels it is a track Hamilton will be confident of winning.Speaking to RaceFans, he said: “I think it’s going to be tight, The next track...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO