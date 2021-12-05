ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Oakland siblings saving mom from attempted robbery in front of home

By Dion Lim
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Haka9_0dEVo2A400

An Oakland woman narrowly missed getting her purse snatched after her kids sprang into action to stop her attacker.

The older sister, Jamie requested we only use her first name. She described how she was driving her 54-year-old mother home last week when in surveillance video, being used in the Oakland police investigation, you can see a man follow the woman up to the front steps of her home.

When the man climbs the steps after her and grabs her purse, you can see her son sprint out and struggle with the man.

After a short tug-of-war the man runs away and both the son and Jamie run after the man who jumps into a getaway car.

Thankfully mom was not badly injured, though she does have some abrasions from where the purse was ripped from her arm.

Jamie said she and her brother weren't thinking about their own safety, just how to protect their mom:

RELATED: 'Cars shot up, homes shot up:' Oakland police chief laments violence in his city

"Sometimes parents get nervous very easily and they don't know what to do. As the younger generation we try to protect the elder generation."

Jamie also said she called this incident "bad luck" because her family has been attacked and robbed twice in the past. Both of those incidents took place in different parts of the city.

She's also thankful for neighbors who saw what was happening and started screaming -- and helped provide surveillance to OPD. So far there have been no arrests.

Comments / 32

Suzzy Suzzy
5d ago

Glad they’re all okay. Harsh punishments for these criminals needs to be imposed. Seems like nowhere is safe. People are out here running amuck know that they won’t get jail time, and “rehabilitation” clearly isn’t working. What is California waiting on? 🤷‍♂️

Reply
11
Momodu Fullah
5d ago

Well done God gives strength to the brave He says when you're in your right and someone attack you defend yourself and He will defend you never be a coward that kid should have broke his jaw im glad they ran him off...

Reply
2
Disco925
5d ago

I hope everyone who leaves a hate comment on here becomes a victim

Reply(4)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Opd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy