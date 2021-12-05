Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesbos

Ahead of the pope's landmark visit to Greece, around 20 asylum-seekers from Mavrovouni camp were permitted to attend mass at Lesbos' sole Catholic church, socially distancing inside to worship together. Christian Tango, a 31-year-old Congolese worshipper said Saturday he "hopes the pope will take (refugees') voices to the world," as he entered Our Lady of the Assumption, built in 1843 by French Franciscans. Like his fellow asylum-seekers on Lesbos, Tango is permitted to leave the camp just once a week but this week will exceptionally be allowed out twice, in order to meet Pope Francis on Sunday. "The pope knows the reality of refugees very well, much better than European politicians and leaders," said the refugee, who lost his wife and eight-year-old daughter during his perilous journey to Greece.

IMMIGRATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO