(WSYR-TV) — A third prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 for the Dec. 1 Powerball drawing was purchased in Syracuse, the New York Lottery announced Thursday. The ticket was purchased at the South Bay Sunoco store on South Bay Road. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Dec. 1 are: 12-15-38-57-63 and the Powerball is 24. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO