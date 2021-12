A Palestinian teenager police arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing an Israeli is from a family battling eviction from a Jerusalem flashpoint area that helped fuel an 11-day Gaza war this year, a rights group said. The 14-year-old suspect was tracked down to a school in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah after police fanned out on the ground and used a helicopter to search for her. Israeli emergency services identified the stabbing victim as Moria Cohen, 26, a Jewish resident of Sheikh Jarrah, who had been taking her five children to kindergarten when she was attacked. Cohen was admitted to Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus with a 30-centimetre (one foot) knife in her back, said director of general surgery Haggi Mazeh.

