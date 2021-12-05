Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Produces across board in win

The Sacramento Kings took what was maybe the most disgusting, boring and punishing contest of the year through three and a half quarters and turned it into maybe my favorite contest in a long while with their triple-OT win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. It had everything: Fox hitting clutch mid-range jumpers, Marvin Bagley and Alex Len bullying an all-time great, Lakers fans begging online for PHIL JACKSON to come back into the fold - an absolute treat after some truly abysmal basketball. Now they'll have to face off against a young and hungry Memphis Grizzlies squad that's playing without their leader, Ja Morant, who is out for a good little while with a knee sprain. Can Sacramento spin their team success against the Lakers into a prolonged winning streak?

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO