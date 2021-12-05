ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Produces across board in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Haliburton finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 37...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
RealGM

Dillon Brooks Blasts NBA Officials After Ejection

Dillon Brooks isn't happy with the state of NBA officiating. Following his ejection during the final seconds of the Memphis Grizzlies loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Brooks didn't hold back on his thoughts on the officials. "As you saw in the game, we've been playing physical basketball for about a...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Raptors’ Yuta Watanabe explains philosophy behind massive Dillon Brooks block

Yuta Watanabe returned to the court for the Toronto Raptors in a big way Wednesday night. With just under 11 minutes remaining the fourth quarter, and with the Raptors trailing the Memphis Grizzlies by one, Malachi Flynn sped to the corner to try and contest a Dillon Brooks three. Brooks patiently waited for Flynn to fly by, and then he darted along the baseline into the paint, rising up for a two-handed hammer.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Francis’ Net Worth in 2021

Steve Francis’ net worth in 2021 is $40 million. He is a retired professional basketball player that had three All-Star appearances and carved out a nine-year career in the NBA. In nine seasons, Francis had stints with the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and the Orlando Magic. For this piece, let’s take a look at Steve Francis’ net worth in 2021.
NBA
Pharos-Tribune

Kings bounce back with blowout win over Southwood

WALTON — After Lewis Cass led Carroll the whole game and let a win slip away late earlier in the week, the Kings took care of business from the outset against a short-handed Southwood team on Saturday night. There was no letup against the Knights as the Kings had a...
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings vs. Grizzlies Preview: WIN STREAK??

The Sacramento Kings took what was maybe the most disgusting, boring and punishing contest of the year through three and a half quarters and turned it into maybe my favorite contest in a long while with their triple-OT win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. It had everything: Fox hitting clutch mid-range jumpers, Marvin Bagley and Alex Len bullying an all-time great, Lakers fans begging online for PHIL JACKSON to come back into the fold - an absolute treat after some truly abysmal basketball. Now they'll have to face off against a young and hungry Memphis Grizzlies squad that's playing without their leader, Ja Morant, who is out for a good little while with a knee sprain. Can Sacramento spin their team success against the Lakers into a prolonged winning streak?
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Terence Davis: Scores 13 in win

Davis notched 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two blocks over 17 minutes during Sunday's 128-101 loss to the Grizzlies. Davis briefly headed to the locker room during Sunday's matchup but returned to the court and led the Kings in scoring during the loss. The 24-year-old recently missed three games with an ankle injury but has scored 13 points in each of his two appearances since returning to the court.
NBA
Reuters

Kings snap skid with win over struggling Sens

Carl Grundstrom scored two goals to help the Los Angeles Kings end a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against the visiting Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. Viktor Arvidsson and Arthur Kaliyev also scored, Anze Kopitar had three assists, and Cal Petersen made 30 saves for the Kings, who had lost four in a row to start a seven-game homestand.
NHL
CBS Sports

76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Nears triple-double in win

Maxey posted nine points (2-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and a block across 32 minutes during a 101-96 win over the Magic on Monday night. Maxey's double-digit scoring streak was snapped at 16 games, but Monday marked the fourth game in a row Maxey has failed to shoot 40 percent from the field. Luckily for shareholders, he has averaged a healthy 6.8 assists over that stretch. The 21-year-old is averaging 35.7 minutes per game.
NBA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Kings down Clippers for latest win at L.A.

The Sacramento Kings continued to enjoy visits to their home-away-from-home Wednesday night, thumping the host Los Angeles Clippers 124-115 for a second victory at the Staples Center in six days. De'Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 24 points, Terence Davis posted a season-best 23 and Davion Mitchell added 20 for...
NBA
Park Rapids Enterprise

Girls basketball: Panthers looking to produce winning record

Nic Lembcke is looking for a winning record in his second season of his second stint as the head coach of the Park Rapids girls basketball team. The Panthers return plenty of experience from a team that went 3-5 in Mid-State Conference play and 7-11 overall a year ago. Looking to lead Park Rapids past the .500 mark and up the conference and Section 8AA standings are senior Abby Morris; juniors Mickey Clark, Olivia Davis, Mady Maninga, Chloe Tretbar and Tori Weaver; and sophomore Gabi Shepersky. Weaver earned all-conference honors while Morris and Davis earned all-conference honorable mention honors.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Ironton Tribune

Vikings ‘yo-yo’ technique produces SOC win

In the Christmas story “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” the Burgermeister Meisterburger loved playing with a yo-yo. The Symmes Valley Vikings were using a yo-yo offense as they got a big lead, then it shrank, then it got big again and then it shrank again until finally it was big again.
BASKETBALL

