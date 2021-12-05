ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings' Terence Davis: Notches another big scoring effort

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Davis amassed 28 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 victory...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Kings' Terence Davis: Exits game Sunday

Davis exited Sunday's contest against Grizzlies,James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports. The guard received just his second start of his season Sunday, but was forced to leave early due to an injury. Davis headed to the locker room, but the exact severity of the injury is still unclear.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kings' Terence Davis starting on Sunday in place of injured Moe Harkless (knee)

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Terence Davis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Davis will get the start on Sunday with Moe Harkless sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Davis to play 17.6 minutes against the Grizzlies. Davis' Sunday projection includes 9.3 points,...
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Terence Davis: Starting at Memphis

Davis is starting against the Grizzlies on Sunday, according to James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento. The Kings do not have Harrison Barnes (foot) or Maurice Harkless (knee) available. So despite sitting out three of their previous four matchups, Davis will receive a start Sunday. The guard averaged 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across his last three games in which he logged 20-plus minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Terence Davis: Registers season-high 23 points

Davis finished Wednesday's 124-115 victory over Los Angeles with 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 30 minutes. Davis got his third straight start and played a season-high 30 minutes in the win. He finished with a season-best point total and knocked down a season-high five triples. Davis' increase in playing time is largely due to the absences of Harrison Barnes (foot) and Maurice Harkless (knee), so he may revert to a low-minute bench role once either of those two players is able to return.
NBA
abc17news.com

Davis’ 28 lead Kings to 2nd straight win over Clippers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in four nights with a 104-99 victory. Davis made all four of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter and finished 6 of 11 from beyond the arc. Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for Sacramento, which beat the Clippers 124-115 on Wednesday in Los Angeles. De’Aaron Fox had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Marvin Bagley III recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Anthony Davis Acknowledges Lakers’ Frustration After Loss To Kings

In yet another disappointing outcome, the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to come out with a win against the lowly Sacramento Kings in a triple-overtime loss on Friday night. The Kings were shorthanded as they were without Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes and lost Maurice Harkless during the game, yet the Lakers seemingly ran out of gas as the night continued with each overtime period. With another bad loss on the books, there are definitely more questions than answers this team faces in the short term.
NBA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Ready to Go, LeBron James Questionable Against the Kings

The Lakers return home from a five-game road trip on Friday night. They will take on the Kings at Staples Center and will be looking to get back to playing with a winning record. Anthony Davis missed the last contest against the Pacers after dealing with an illness. The big...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Anthony Davis speaks out on getting ‘payback’ vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers had to sit with the stink of their triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings for two days. And while Anthony Davis is already looking forward to Tuesday’s rematch with the Kings, the most productive thing the Lakers could do in the meantime was (partially) cleanse their palates by taking care of business against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at Staples Center.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Sean Durzi: Delivers assist in comeback effort

Durzi posted an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks. Durzi helped out on an Alex Iafallo goal in the third period that brought the Kings within a goal. The 23-year-old Durzi now has four points (one goal, three assists) in three games since he got into the lineup. If he can keep producing, he'll keep the likes of Olli Maatta and Kale Clague in the press box as healthy scratches. With Durzi seeing power-play time, he's worth a look as defensive depth in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts another big effort in loss

Nurkic had 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 129-107 loss to the Jazz. Nurkic has upped his offensive game over his past three contests, averaging 23.0 points and making 23 of 40 field-goal attempts (67.5 percent). For context, the big man had scored 20 points only once prior to the three-game spurt -- and that came in Portland's season-opener. Nurkic's fantasy value will increase considerably if he's able to maintain the recent scoring surge, as he's also one of the league's best rebounders, averaging 10.9 boards per contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Dustin Brown: Scores equalizer Tuesday

Brown scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks. Brown struck just 26 seconds after Alex Iafallo brought the Kings within a goal late in the third period. The marker snapped a point drought of eight games and a 15-game goal drought for Brown. The 37-year-old winger has been limited to eight points in 21 contests despite flinging 68 shots on net. He's added 42 hits and a minus-1 rating, and he's continued to see mostly top-line usage despite his struggles.
NHL
ClutchPoints

The reason Anthony Davis ghosted LeBron James before Lakers-Kings game

Anthony Davis is locked in on gamedays. Even when his Los Angeles Lakers teammate and close friend, LeBron James, tests positive for COVID-19. Davis opened up to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes about his eventful Wednesday, which began with James undergoing three COVID-19 tests, two of which came back positive. (James entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, privately flew back from Sacramento to Los Angeles, and is expected to miss several games.)
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Devon Dotson: Another big G League effort

Dotson totaled 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals over 39 minutes for Windy City on Monday in a G League loss to Wisconsin. Dotson recently returned to Windy City after a two-game stint with the NBA Bulls, during which he totaled two points, five rebounds and three assists. The 22-year-old displayed his all-around skill set in his return to Windy City, leading the club in assists and steals while notching 19 points and seven boards. Dotson isn't likely to see much NBA action this season, but his performance in the G League -- he is averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game -- make him a candidate to be summoned whenever Chicago is in need of backcourt depth.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Notches pair of assists

Arvidsson registered two assists, four shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames. Arvidsson helped out on goals by Alex Iafallo and Alexander Edler in the contest. With two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak, Arvidsson is settling in nicely alongside Iafallo and Phillip Danault on the second line, which has given the Kings a dangerous top six. Arvidsson has 11 points, 60 shots and a minus-1 rating through 15 contests overall.
NHL
news8000.com

Johnny Davis named Big Ten Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT)–La Crosse Central product Johnny Davis is the recipient of the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week thanks to his incredible performance at the Maui Invitational. Davis scored 23.7 points per game, shooting 47.1% from the field in the Badgers three wins in the invitational tournament. Davis...
LA CROSSE, WI
wnewsj.com

Davis closes CU career with big day

Chad Davis, starting strong safety and education and history double major, played his final football game for Capital University on Senior Day. He had a fumble recovery and eight tackles in his final game. After an injury cost him his first year at CU, Davis played in every game the past four seasons while earning Academic All-OAC honors each season. Davis is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington High School, where he earned eight varsity letters (four in football, two in basketball, two in baseball). In the photo, from left to right, brother Kyle Davis, father Bill Davis, mother Andrea Davis and Chad Davis.
WILMINGTON, OH
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Gabe Vincent: Another double-digit scoring effort

Vincent closed Wednesday's 111-85 loss to the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes. Vincent has scored in double digits in each of Miami's last four games, and while he hasn't been able to contribute in many other categories in that span, it's worth mentioning that his scoring figures off the bench are enough to keep him relevant, at least on a short-term basis. He's averaging 12.0 points while shooting 45.5 percent from the field in that span.
NBA

