ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘Beat L.A.’: Davis, Bagley come up big in Kings’ first home win over Clippers since 2013

By Jason Anderson
Fresno Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerence Davis and Marvin Bagley III turned in their biggest games of the season to help the Kings do something they hadn’t done against the Los Angeles Clippers for quite some time. Davis scored a season-high 28 points and Bagley came off the bench to post his first double-double...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fresno Bee

Kings gameday live: Barnes, Bagley, Harkless injury updates for rematch with Clippers

The Kings managed to earn a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week despite the absences of Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless and Marvin Bagley III. They might find themselves in a similar situation when they face the Clippers again on Saturday at Golden 1 Center, and this time they will probably have to deal with seven-time All-Star Paul George.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Pacific Notes: Clippers, Hield, Wainright, Davis, Bagley III

Following a strong start to the season, the Clippers have lost seven of their last 10 games and currently own a 12-12 record. Los Angeles has seen good and bad moments this year, but head coach Tyronn Lue believes the team can still improve its play-making, Mirjam Swanson of the Orange County Register writes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Marcus Morris Sr.
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Alvin Gentry
Daily Republic

Warriors wake up late to beat Clippers

LOS ANGELES — Whether it was a matchup of the league’s top defensive teams living up to the billing or two teams that took too long to wake up for a Sunday matinee is in the eye of the beholder. To Jordan Poole, it was merely an opportunity. His flurry...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings vs. Clippers Preview: Season Over Yet?

For anyone hoping that I might follow Tim's uppercut of an article this morning with a patented Will Griffith groin punt, I'm going to go ahead and apologize and say that this season just hasn't gotten me pissed off yet. I ranted and raved more than a few times in 2020 - called for players to be traded, coaches to be fired, tanks to happen and the team, well, the team chose another route and they're 22 games in and it ain't going so hot. This isn't time for a victory lap for tankers or any sort of "the apology should be as loud as the disrespect!" flexing because, one, that's lame as hell but also, this season is just 22 games new and while I hate to be THAT guy... the Kings have time to turn it around. Not that they will or that it's even likely, I'm just giving them more time before I start screaming for heads to roll. The West from 5th down is relatively bad and the 8th-10th seed goal is such a wide target that the Kings with feet fully in mouth and heads firmly planted in their own asses could stumble and fall into those aspirations purely on accident. All the larger, systemic issues with this franchise remain and still frustrate the hell out of me... I just don't love this team like I used to and so my heart doesn't break the same anymore.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings#The Los Angeles Clippers#Staples Center#The Los Angeles Lakers
ourcommunitynow.com

Hawks resilient, pick up first win in Washington since 2006

On Tuesday, the Washington Capitals squandered a 4-1 lead by giving up four unanswered goals in the third period to the Florida Panthers and losing 5-4 in regulation. They were outshot 26-2 in the final 20 minutes,
NHL
abc17news.com

Boudreau’s first game with Canucks is a 4-0 win over Kings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bruce Boudreau got his first win as coach of the Canucks on Monday as Vancouver blanked the Los Angeles Kings 4-0. The victory came less than 24 hours after the Canucks cleaned house. Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko had 30 saves to collect his first shutout of the season. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each had a power-play goal and an assist for Vancouver, while Conor Garland and Juho Lammikko also scored. Cal Petersen had 27 saves for the Kings.
NHL
greenbayphoenix.com

Bench Comes Up Big in Win over Oklahoma State, Borseth Hits 750 Wins

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Green Bay women's basketball team opened the South Point Thanksigiving Shootout on Friday with a win over Power Five opponent Oklahoma State. Jasmine Kondrakiewicz finished strong at the hoop with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put Green Bay ahead 57-52, and the Phoenix secured the 57-54 win over the Cowgirls at South Point Arena.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
CBS Boston

Celtics Hand Clippers A Win With 23 Turnovers

BOSTON (CBS) — You were probably pretty frustrated if you stayed up late to watch the Celtics ultimately hand the undermanned L.A. Clippers a win on Wednesday night. Your reward for the late night was a few comebacks by Boston, but a lot more irritating turnovers that ultimately led to a 114-111 loss. And if you only stayed up for the first half, you’re probably surprised that the game was even that close. The Boston defense remained missing over the first 24 minutes of the contest, as the Paul George-less Clippers dropped 63 points in the first half, nearly half of...
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings vs Clippers: Another chance to beat LA

After a much-needed two days off, the Kings are back in Sacramento on Saturday set to face the Los Angeles Clippers, an opponent they just beat 124-115. The final score wasn’t quite indicative of how handily the Kings won on Wednesday as the Clippers made a run in the fourth quarter to make it look respectable. The Kings led the game by as much as 25 points during one point in the third quarter.
NBA
790 The Ticket

Tobin Apologizes For Doubting Erik Spoelstra

The Miami Heat were fresh off a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night with no Jimmy Butler for the second half and no Bam Adebayo, out with surgery but head coach Erik Spoelstra stuck to his mantra “we have enough”.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy