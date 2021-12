Come December 4, WBC lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (26-0, 15 KO’s) will stage the fourth defense of his world title. In that contest, Haney will face the challenge of Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KO’s) in the MGM Grand located in Las Vegas, Nevada. For Haney, this will serve as the first follow up prizefight after his best professional win over Jorge Linares. Likewise, Diaz will enter the bout fresh off his successful debut in the division. In that dustup, Jo Jo served Javier Fortuna his third professional loss.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO