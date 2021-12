Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn is hoping to make an undisputed unified lightweight title bout between his client Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. in the near future. Hearn spoke with iFL TV following Kambsos Jr.'s upset win over Teofimo Lopez this past Saturday night in New York City and said the Haney-Kambosos Jr. matchup is the one that makes the most sense next. Haney has to handle his business with Joseph Diaz Jr. first, the pair will meet this Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for Haney's WBC lightweight title.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO