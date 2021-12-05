ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Make way for the new Republicans

Argus Press
 6 days ago

The man who lives in the white house made an announcement the other day that might stand as a turning point in American politics. That may sound overdramatic, given that the white house in question belongs to the governor of Massachusetts, even though his home — right across from town hall...

www.argus-press.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The perfect storm is brewing for Republicans in Nevada

As 2022 approaches, things look bleak for Democrats in several states. Of the typical swing states, they may be bleakest in Nevada. Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent is raising the alarm about Democrats leaving the party, noting that Democrats are seeing nearly three times as many defections as Republicans over the last three months. Ralston says that the numbers are “relatively small,” given how many voters are in the state, “but if this pattern continues well into 2022, it could well be the canary in the coal mine for a red wave.”
NEVADA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Woman fired by Hobbs rejects apology, demands she abandon governor’s race

(The Center Square) – The woman who twice represented herself in successful discrimination lawsuits against now-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is not only refusing an apology but demanding Hobbs give up her bid for Arizona governor. Hobbs posted a three-minute-long video Wednesday expressing remorse for her involvement in former...
POLITICS
AFP

Biden staffer appointed as director of UNICEF

Catherine Russell, a senior official of US President Joe Biden's administration, has been named head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a UN spokesperson announced Friday. Russell, 60, is currently the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and assistant to the president. Appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Russell will replace fellow American Henrietta Fore, who resigned in July to care for her ailing husband. During her career Russell has advocated for women and girls as a senior advisor on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an ambassador for global womenâs issues in Barack Obama's administration, a White House press release said.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

CBO blows the lid off Biden's agenda as Bidenflation shows its teeth

In the early 1980s, the late Federal Reserve chairman stared down double-digit inflation and made it blink first. Back when huge shoulder pads were in and Twisted Sister was at the height of its popularity, Volcker helped President Ronald Reagan wring inflation out of the economy in what proved to be an extremely traumatic but also necessary process. Volcker’s work in constricting the money supply with interest rates almost unthinkably high — the federal funds rate peaked at 20% — helped pave the way to the economic expansion of the Reagan era.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
WNCT

NC GOP Senate primary intensifies as campaigns go negative

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A court ruling delaying North Carolina’s high-stakes GOP Senate primary has increased pressure on former President Donald Trump’s favored candidate to agree to a debate schedule and has given his opponents more space to renew attacks on him. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, whom Trump has endorsed in the race, believes it would be […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Michael Dukakis
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Examiner Enterprise

Can We Talk About Abortion Without Tearing Each Other Apart?

Those of us who have long criticized Roe v. Wade for usurping the power of legislatures to make serious policy decisions must now contemplate the reality that We the People may yet get a chance to legislate on this fraught matter. Hold the brass bands. Are we capable of discussion and debate? Congress cannot seem to pass a budget and perpetually accelerates to the edge of the default cliff before veering off at the last second...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#The White House#American#Democrats#Gop
Fox News

Border agents crushed after Senate Democrats confirm controversial Biden CBP nominee: 'He's pretty much hated'

EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol agents already struggling with low morale were devastated after the Senate confirmed President Biden's controversial nominee for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Chris Magnus, formerly the police chief in Tuscon, Arizona, despite numerous controversies surrounding Magnus' nomination, including his support for...
TUCSON, AZ
Argus Press

It’s a family firearms Christmas

Some days, it’s the little things, the small absurdities in the news that make a person wonder if there’s any real hope for American democracy. Consider, for example, the Christmas greeting sent out by Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, featuring the congressman and his entire family brandishing semi-automatic rifles and grinning into the camera like some latter-day Bonnie and Clyde. Or “Y’all Qaeda,” as somebody derisively dubbed the happy family on Twitter.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

'Absolute legend' Bob Dole pokes fun at Democrats one last time in farewell letter

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who passed away this week at the age of 98, included in his farewell letter a playful jab at the Democratic Party. "As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone," Dole said in a farewell letter that was read by his daughter Robin at his funeral in Washington, D.C. on Friday. "I know that God will be walking with me," the late senator wrote. "I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn and find if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago."
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON – Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon.  President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole – who died Sunday […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy