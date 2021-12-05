County’s redistricting progress, at a glance Every 10 years state and federal law requires counties to redraw supervisorial districts in order to ensure each district contains a relatively equal number of residents and address other demographic concerns. The board in decades past has given the sheriff, district attorney and county’s clerk-recorder-assessor responsibility for drawing up the maps, but changes to state law last year allowed counties to establish advisory commissions for that purpose. The Board of Supervisors has final say all the same. This year the board opted to create a diverse redistricting commission to improve equity and representation in county government. Its charge was to draw more equitable boundaries that meet state and federal law. The 19-member commission spent four months collecting public input via outreach sessions with local stakeholders, such as coastal residents and Roseland residents, and worked with a consulting demographer to explore map options. On Nov. 2, the commission recommended map 51162 NDC D. On Nov. 29, the Board of Supervisors endorsed a different map that splits downtown Santa Rosa along Highway 101, while unifying Roseland and Moorland with much of the rest of the city, and retains the split of Rohnert Park in two separate districts. Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting 8:45 a.m., Board of Supervisors Chambers 575 Administration Drive, Room 102A Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Click here for more information on the maps under consideration by the board.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO