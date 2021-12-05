ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Board of Supervisors Meeting

easttown.org
 6 days ago

The December 6th Board of Supervisors Meeting will be held in person in...

www.easttown.org

wgel.com

Greenville Board of Adjustments Meets

The Greenville Board of Adjustments held a public hearing Tuesday night on a request from Dr. Matthew Chenault for a variance. Chenault is seeking the variance from the city’s rear set back requirement for the construction of an addition to Greenville Rehab and Pain Clinic at 1105 East Harris Avenue.
GREENVILLE, IL
copley.oh.us

Board of Trustees Special Meeting

The Copley Township Board of Trustees has called a Special Meeting, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 9:00am, at Copley Town Hall, 1540 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley, OH 44321, to discuss hiring of personnel in the Fire Department. The meeting will be open to the public. Janice Marshall, Township Administrator.
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
easttown.org

Historical Commission Meeting

The Historical Commission meeting will be held in person in the Township Meeting Room with the option to attend virtually via Zoom. Below are the Zoom instructions. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1...
aatwp.org

December Board of Review Meeting

The December Board of Review meeting for Ann Arbor Charter Township will take place on Tuesday, December 14 at 8 am via video conference call. At the day and time of the meeting click here to participate via Zoom video meeting. Or to participate via telephone only:. Dial: 312 626...
ANN ARBOR, MI
krcrtv.com

Butte County Board of Supervisors choose final three redistricting maps

OROVILLE, Calif. — The Butte County Board of Supervisors returned to the chambers, continuing discussions on redistricting. The consulting firm Redistricting Partners, hired by the county to draw the redistricting maps, presented the supervisors with eight more maps. Half of which, drawn by the consulting firm, and half drawn by the public.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
wakg.com

Halifax County Board of Supervisors Approves Budget for New High School

(Halifax County, VA) – In a 6 to 2 vote the Halifax County Board of Supervisors approved borrowing $135 million for school improvement projects across the county. The largest piece of that pie will be $105 million allotted for building a new high school. Elementary school projects will be allocated $25 million with the remaining $5 million for contingencies.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
easttown.org

Planning Commission Workshop and Regular Meeting

The Planning Commission Workshop and Regular Meeting will be held in person in the Township meeting room with the option to attend virtually via ZOOM. Below are the ZOOM login instructions. Please click the link below to join the webinar:. Passcode: 712136. Or Telephone:. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number...
Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County supervisor accuses board of ‘bogus’ closed-session meeting as redistricting dispute escalates

County’s redistricting progress, at a glance Every 10 years state and federal law requires counties to redraw supervisorial districts in order to ensure each district contains a relatively equal number of residents and address other demographic concerns. The board in decades past has given the sheriff, district attorney and county’s clerk-recorder-assessor responsibility for drawing up the maps, but changes to state law last year allowed counties to establish advisory commissions for that purpose. The Board of Supervisors has final say all the same. This year the board opted to create a diverse redistricting commission to improve equity and representation in county government. Its charge was to draw more equitable boundaries that meet state and federal law. The 19-member commission spent four months collecting public input via outreach sessions with local stakeholders, such as coastal residents and Roseland residents, and worked with a consulting demographer to explore map options. On Nov. 2, the commission recommended map 51162 NDC D. On Nov. 29, the Board of Supervisors endorsed a different map that splits downtown Santa Rosa along Highway 101, while unifying Roseland and Moorland with much of the rest of the city, and retains the split of Rohnert Park in two separate districts. Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting 8:45 a.m., Board of Supervisors Chambers 575 Administration Drive, Room 102A Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Click here for more information on the maps under consideration by the board.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Red Bluff Daily News

Tehama County Board of Supervisors to look at American Rescue Plan Act funds

RED BLUFF — The Tehama County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will discuss how the county will use funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county was allocated $12,641,804 in funding. The first distribution of $6,320,902 has been received, and the second $6,320,902 distribution is scheduled for 2023. The board established an ad hoc committee to develop recommendations for the best use of the funds in keeping with stringent U.S. Treasury guidelines.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
wallstreetwindow.com

Pittsylvania County Board Of Supervisors Selects Redistricting Plan A

During a called meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the Board of Supervisors selected redistricting Plan A to advertise over the next several weeks by a vote of 4-2, with one member absent. The Board will be able to formally adopt this plan at December’s regularly scheduled meeting, at which point it would be passed onto the Virginia Attorney General for certification. Of the three redistricting plans that were developed, Plan A most closely resembles the current districts that have been in place since 2012. The county held a filmed public meeting for the vote and updated the public with a Facebook post, which contains the map of Plan A. Plan A is the choice that most of the public seemed to most supportive of from comments made at past meetings, social media, in surveys received by the county.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
TribTown.com

Election board to meet on Friday

The Jackson County Election Board will meet at 1 p.m. Friday in the annex section at the Jackson County Judicial Center, 109 S. Sugar St., Brownstown. The meeting is open to the public and press.
BROWNSTOWN, IN
Watertown Public Opinion

Parks board meeting is Tuesday

Meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the field house, 1900 W. Kemp Ave. For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx. Meets Monday at noon in the Municipal Utilities Boardroom, 901 Fourth Ave. S.W. Agenda items of note:. Approve 2022 utility rates. Approve 2022 budget. For a full agenda, visit https://watertownmu.com/about/public-docs/agendas-minutes/. Codington...
WATERTOWN, SD
CBS New York

City Council Passes Bill Requiring NYC Homeowners, Tenants Who List Properties For Short-Term Rentals To Register With City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Big changes could be coming to the short-term rental market in New York City. The City Council passed a bill Thursday requiring companies like Airbnb and their hosts to register with the city. Homeowner Joy Williams says she legally rents out two of her central Harlem apartments on the website Airbnb. “It definitely helps me get by. It definitely helps me live in the city, in the street, since I moved here to go to business school,” she told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes. But a crackdown is looming for thousands who illegally rent out their homes in the five boroughs. The City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Itemlive.com

Lynn can do a better job regulating utility-siting requests

With its tercentenary sign encapsulating three centuries of Lynn history and the stone fountain dedicated to animal lover George T. Angell by the “schoolchildren of Lynn,” the traffic island at The post Lynn can do a better job regulating utility-siting requests appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Meet Happy Valley School Board President Tim Garman; Frontrunner Hopeful to Replace Shasta County Supervisor Leonard Moty in February Recall

Happy Valley Union School District board president Tim Garman has bolted to an early lead in the race to recall and replace Shasta County District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty, earning key endorsements from the State of Jefferson movement and the Shasta General Purpose Committee. The Shasta General Purpose Committee donated...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

