Lincoln Riley era can’t start soon enough for USC after season-ending loss to Cal
The Lincoln Riley era officially can start at USC. And after a 24-14 loss to California in Berkeley, the new coach’s tenure can’t come soon enough. If Riley stayed up late for Saturday’s nightcap after his recruiting trips and video calling into “College GameDay” from the backseat of a car, USC’s...
This is an absolutely massive hire by USC. One that puts the Trojans back on the map as a college football power player. Riley is one of the few proven head coaching commodities in the FBS. During his five seasons leading the Sooners, he has accumulated a 55-10 record, three College Football Playoff appearances, and two Heisman Trophy winners.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma to coach at USC, and now the Sooners are scrambling. Riley went 55-10 in five seasons at Oklahoma and made three College Football Playoff appearances while leading some of the most dynamic offenses in college football history. He coached Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, who both won the Heisman Trophy and were drafted No. 1 overall. The Sooners have hired former coach Bob Stoops to steady the ship while they look for a replacement. But that wasn't enough to prevent several top prospects from decommitting upon learning Riley was leaving.
Not even 24 hours ago, the Oklahoma Sooners lost a heartbreaker to Oklahoma State to ruin the Sooners’ shot at the Big 12 title game. Now, Lincoln Riley is the head coach at USC in an absolutely stunning turn of events. Nobody saw this coming, and as of Sunday morning,...
The University of Southern California has landed one of the biggest fish in college football, naming Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to take over its faltering football program.
USC has been looking for a new coach since dismissing Clay Helton in mid-September. It took its time in the search and has answered the prayers of Trojan fans anxious for a return to football glory after several lackluster years.
Riley is considered one of the bright young innovators in college football. He becomes the 30th head coach of the Trojans and takes over a program that struggled in 2021 to an overall 4-7 record in the Pac-12, going 3-5 in league action.
Riley led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in each of his first three seasons as their coach. He has won 55 games and four consecutive Big 12 championships as the Sooners coach, while finishing no lower than seventh in the polls in any of his five seasons.
He has also proven himself as a quarterback developer, helping Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray to the Heisman Trophy. Both were selected as the No. 1 choice in the NFL draft. He also coached Jalen Hurts, a Heisman finalist who now starts for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lincoln Riley put the stop to any talk of him being the LSU coach late Saturday night, and now it seems he’s headed to Southern Cal. LSU fans are now faced with the apparent reality that the Tigers will not have Jimbo Fisher, Billy Napier or Lincoln Riley as their coach next season despite plenty of rumors about them in recent weeks.
Thursday through Saturday, during a coaching carousel whirlwind like none other, there was a lot of intense speculation about Lincoln Riley going to LSU to become the next coach of the Tigers. The fact that Brian Kelly wound up in Baton Rouge is stunning in its own right, but we were wondering if this improbable plot twist — Riley to LSU — had any substance or traction.
NORMAN — Lincoln Riley’s tenure as OU's head coach came to a stunning end Sunday. Less than 24 hours after the Sooners’ 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Riley informed the team that he was leaving the program to become the next head coach at USC, which confirmed the news Sunday night.
With the hiring of Lincoln Riley, it is clear that a large degree of roster turnover will emerge for the USC football program, both good and bad. USC has already felt the impact with five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson pledging his commitment to the program after decommiting from Oklahoma. A few other Oklahoma commits are expected to follow suit and join the procession from Norman to Los Angeles.
A new era of USC football has begun, as former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has formally been announced as the next leader of the program. News that broke in the middle of the afternoon Sunday, Riley shocked the country by the move, as it had not been previously rumored he was in the mix. But it became very real on Monday morning.
Just 48 hours ago, USC fans were walking out of the Coliseum hanging their heads after a 35-31 loss to No. 12 BYU. Today, the Coliseum radiated a different energy as USC officially welcomed Lincoln Riley as its head football coach after a three-month search. The Spirit of Troy played...
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) -- The University of Oklahoma campus was quiet Sunday night. Students like Luke Collins said fans are processing the news that OU's Head Football Coach, Lincoln Riley, will be leaving Oklahoma and heading to USC. “Right now it’s an open wound," Collins said. News of Riley's departure...
It’s barely been a full 24 hours since Michigan beat Ohio State for the first time in 10 years. Even though they haven’t joined the roster yet, 2022 Ohio State commits and Lakota West standouts Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola were equally hurt by seeing their future team lose to its rival.
LOS ANGELES — The identity of the person most shocked by the shocking USC hire of Lincoln Riley has officially been revealed. It's, well, Lincoln Riley. "This a surreal moment, to be honest," he said. The Trojans rolled out the cardinal-and-gold carpet for their newest football coach on a scenic...
The USC Trojans have a new coach in Lincoln Riley and former Trojans quarterback Matt Leinert is just as surprised as the rest of us. The Heisman Trophy winner appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to discuss the new USC head coach and figured the Pac-12’s rebuilding powerhouse program had its sights set on someone else. That said, he wasn’t surprised to see the school make a big move like this.
After missing out on five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson the first time, the USC Trojans finally have their guy thanks to Lincoln Riley. It didn’t take long for Nelson to decommit from Oklahoma after the news of Riley heading to USC broke, and now he’s following the head coach back home. Nelson pledged his commitment to USC, a major move in the recruiting landscape for the 2023 cycle.
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans made sure Sunday, Nov. 28, was a day most college football fans won’t soon forget. The news trickled out that Riley was leaving Oklahoma for the Trojans around 3:30 p.m. EST, and people were shocked. The reaction across the college football landscape was seismic. People from the beaches of Southern California to the open expanses of Oklahoma to everywhere in between could feel the tectonic plates of the sport shifting right beneath them with nothing they could do about it.
The time between Oklahoma's loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday and USC offering Lincoln Riley its open head coaching position was "a bit of a blur," as the first-year Trojans coach revealed in an introductory news conference on Monday. Indeed, Riley — speaking with media for the first time in...
USC Season Finale And What Lincoln Riley Brings To LA. USC lost a close game against BYU this past Saturday 35-31 to give the Trojans their 7th loss on the season. Despite losing yet again there were a few bright spots this week such as Jaxson Dart gaining his confidence back despite his injury, and Gary Bryant Jr. solidifying his role as the #1 option.
