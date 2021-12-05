ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Lincoln Riley era can’t start soon enough for USC after season-ending loss to Cal

By THUC NHI NGUYEN
Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

The Lincoln Riley era officially can start at USC. And after a 24-14 loss to California in Berkeley, the new coach’s tenure can’t come soon enough. If Riley stayed up late for Saturday’s nightcap after his recruiting trips and video calling into “College GameDay” from the backseat of a car, USC’s...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lafbnetwork.com

BREAKING: Lincoln Riley To USC

This is an absolutely massive hire by USC. One that puts the Trojans back on the map as a college football power player. Riley is one of the few proven head coaching commodities in the FBS. During his five seasons leading the Sooners, he has accumulated a 55-10 record, three College Football Playoff appearances, and two Heisman Trophy winners.
NFL
KESQ

Oklahoma picks up pieces after Lincoln Riley leaves for USC

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma to coach at USC, and now the Sooners are scrambling. Riley went 55-10 in five seasons at Oklahoma and made three College Football Playoff appearances while leading some of the most dynamic offenses in college football history. He coached Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, who both won the Heisman Trophy and were drafted No. 1 overall. The Sooners have hired former coach Bob Stoops to steady the ship while they look for a replacement. But that wasn’t enough to prevent several top prospects from decommitting upon learning Riley was leaving.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Football
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Berkeley, CA
College Sports
Local
California Sports
Deadline

USC Names Lincoln Riley As New Trojans Football Head Coach, Ending Three-Month Search

The University of Southern California has landed one of the biggest fish in college football, naming Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to take over its faltering football program. USC has been looking for a new coach since dismissing Clay Helton in mid-September. It took its time in the search and has answered the prayers of Trojan fans anxious for a return to football glory after several lackluster years. Riley is considered one of the bright young innovators in college football. He becomes the 30th head coach of the Trojans and takes over a program that struggled in 2021 to an overall 4-7 record in the Pac-12, going 3-5 in league action. Riley led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in each of his first three seasons as their coach. He has won 55 games and four consecutive Big 12 championships as the Sooners coach, while finishing no lower than seventh in the polls in any of his five seasons. He has also proven himself as a quarterback developer, helping Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray to the Heisman Trophy. Both were selected as the No. 1 choice in the NFL draft. He also coached Jalen Hurts, a Heisman finalist who now starts for the Philadelphia Eagles.  
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans melt down after Lincoln Riley takes USC job

Lincoln Riley put the stop to any talk of him being the LSU coach late Saturday night, and now it seems he’s headed to Southern Cal. LSU fans are now faced with the apparent reality that the Tigers will not have Jimbo Fisher, Billy Napier or Lincoln Riley as their coach next season despite plenty of rumors about them in recent weeks.
USA Today

Lincoln Riley-to-LSU buzz evaporated, and then USC swooped in

Thursday through Saturday, during a coaching carousel whirlwind like none other, there was a lot of intense speculation about Lincoln Riley going to LSU to become the next coach of the Tigers. The fact that Brian Kelly wound up in Baton Rouge is stunning in its own right, but we were wondering if this improbable plot twist — Riley to LSU — had any substance or traction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigham Young
Person
Lincoln Riley
USA Today

Three star USC WR becomes first Trojan to decommit in Lincoln Riley era

With the hiring of Lincoln Riley, it is clear that a large degree of roster turnover will emerge for the USC football program, both good and bad. USC has already felt the impact with five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson pledging his commitment to the program after decommiting from Oklahoma. A few other Oklahoma commits are expected to follow suit and join the procession from Norman to Los Angeles.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Lincoln Riley era officially begins at USC

Just 48 hours ago, USC fans were walking out of the Coliseum hanging their heads after a 35-31 loss to No. 12 BYU. Today, the Coliseum radiated a different energy as USC officially welcomed Lincoln Riley as its head football coach after a three-month search. The Spirit of Troy played...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#College Gameday#American Football#Pac 12
okcfox.com

Sooners face second major loss in days as Lincoln Riley heads to USC

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) -- The University of Oklahoma campus was quiet Sunday night. Students like Luke Collins said fans are processing the news that OU's Head Football Coach, Lincoln Riley, will be leaving Oklahoma and heading to USC. “Right now it’s an open wound," Collins said. News of Riley's departure...
NORMAN, OK
thecomeback.com

USC Heisman winner reacts to Lincoln Riley hiring

The USC Trojans have a new coach in Lincoln Riley and former Trojans quarterback Matt Leinert is just as surprised as the rest of us. The Heisman Trophy winner appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to discuss the new USC head coach and figured the Pac-12’s rebuilding powerhouse program had its sights set on someone else. That said, he wasn’t surprised to see the school make a big move like this.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
USA Today

It begins: Malachi Nelson won't be the last OU-to-USC flip for Lincoln Riley

After missing out on five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson the first time, the USC Trojans finally have their guy thanks to Lincoln Riley. It didn’t take long for Nelson to decommit from Oklahoma after the news of Riley heading to USC broke, and now he’s following the head coach back home. Nelson pledged his commitment to USC, a major move in the recruiting landscape for the 2023 cycle.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
On3.com

Start of Lincoln Riley's USC tenure reverberated widely on recruiting trail

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans made sure Sunday, Nov. 28, was a day most college football fans won’t soon forget. The news trickled out that Riley was leaving Oklahoma for the Trojans around 3:30 p.m. EST, and people were shocked. The reaction across the college football landscape was seismic. People from the beaches of Southern California to the open expanses of Oklahoma to everywhere in between could feel the tectonic plates of the sport shifting right beneath them with nothing they could do about it.
lafbnetwork.com

USC Season Finale And What Lincoln Riley Brings To LA

USC Season Finale And What Lincoln Riley Brings To LA. USC lost a close game against BYU this past Saturday 35-31 to give the Trojans their 7th loss on the season. Despite losing yet again there were a few bright spots this week such as Jaxson Dart gaining his confidence back despite his injury, and Gary Bryant Jr. solidifying his role as the #1 option.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy