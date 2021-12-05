ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Video shows alleged gunmen who shot two subway riders

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo subway riders opened fire on two other straphangers on a train in Manhattan Saturday morning. The attack happened on a southbound 4 train that was...

nypost.com

Comments / 38

Alrighty then
5d ago

For a second I thought they were talking about NYC, but they have strict gun laws to prevent this. It must have been Manhattan Kansas instead, but I didn't know they even had a subway. It must have really grown in the last few years.

Reply(7)
18
Dirt Digler
5d ago

Seems like this mask mandate is making it easier and easier for criminals to commit crimes and get away.. No Face No Case.

Reply
15
Ecoop
5d ago

As long as slow Joe continue with this ridiculous mask mandate crime will continue to skyrocket. Criminals are loving this!!!!!!

Reply(2)
7
 

