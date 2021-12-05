ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The best leasing deals on our favourite family cars

News - What Car?
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily cars really do need to do it all. As well as having enough space for your family and all of their luggage, they need to be good...

www.whatcar.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

12 Best End of Year Car Deals in 2021

It’s the Most Wonderful Time (for a New Car, Truck or SUV) It's been a very difficult past two years for automakers: there’s still a chip shortage, as well as a limited supply of automotive parts and materials. That said, it’s still wise for brands to strive to show forward progress by meeting end-of-year production and sales goals.
BUYING CARS
Times Union

Best Pickup Lease Deals For December 2021

Even though it barely made the Top 10 Best Lease Deals for Pickups in December, at No. 10, the 2022 Ford F-150 is notable for its presence on the list at all. With one month to go in 2021, the Ford F-150 is a shoo-in to make it 45 years in a row as the best-selling truck in the U.S. market. For much of that time, it’s been the best-selling vehicle, car or truck. What’s more, the 2022 is an all-new, redesigned model.
BUYING CARS
Telegraph

Five of the best used electric family cars for sale in the UK in 2021

Fancy jumping on the electric car bandwagon? If so, you might have been deterred by the relatively high prices of new examples. Happily, EVs have been around for long enough now that there are plenty of used examples on the market – and that means if you’re after an electric family car, your choice is no longer limited to just one or two models.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage
US News and World Report

Future Cars: The Best New Cars Arriving by 2022

Should you buy a new car right now, or wait for a new model to arrive? While it might seem like the American new vehicle market is shifting to SUVs and crossovers, there are still dozens of all-new and redesigned car models on the way, plus new trims of existing cars.
CARS
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

Best 3 SUVs of 2021, According to Motor1

As we come toward the end of the year, it’s time to look back at the best 3 SUVs of 2021. Motor1 gave its highest-rated vehicles tested in 2021 so far, and only three SUVs made the list. The other seven members of the top 10 list are all sedans, hatchbacks, and even one sports coupe. Considering the most popular vehicles in America are SUVs and crossovers, it’s surprising that more automakers aren’t making great ones.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam's Stylish Electric SUVs Ready For The World

Back in 2018, VinFast, Vietnam's only carmaker, revealed a combustion-powered luxury sedan based on the BMW 5 Series and an SUV based on the BMW X5. While these models were only sold in Vietnam, VinFast's latest electric models are coming to America as the company makes strides to become a global brand. At the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, VinFast unveiled the VF e35 and the VF e36, two stylish electric SUVs that will be sold under the firm's new global EV sub-brand. They look great, and there's a good reason for that - they were styled by Italy's Pininfarina.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Awd Cars to Buy In 2022 According to MotorTrend

AWD cars are versatile cars. All the grip in the world makes them arguably the best option for nearly every scenario and environment. They handle well on tarmac and can dispatch traction losses in the snow and gravel. While AWD cars aren’t the lightest on the planet, some of their AWD systems are sophisticated enough to utilize power extraordinarily efficiently. That said, more power is rarely a bad thing. Here are five of the best AWD cars for 2022, according to MotorTrend.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Forget Air Taxis. This Personal Flying Saucer Zings You Through the Air Like a Sci-Fi Hero.

Electric air taxis and flying cars that can take off and land vertically are cool, but they’re no match for a personal UFO—or at least a flying saucer that looks like something from My Favorite Martian. Just such a craft is coming soon in the form of the Zeva Zero, a low-cost, single-person eVTOL shaped like a disc and zings its pilot through the air like a sci-fi hero. “The Zero’s compact form, speed and range make it perfect for island hopping, moving between remote properties and ship to shore,” Stephen Tibbets, the CEO of Zeva Aero, told Robb Report. “It...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CarBuzz.com

Stunning Ford Maverick Street Rod From SEMA Is Entering Production

With deliveries of the Ford Maverick now underway, aftermarket tuners have wasted no time customizing the new compact pickup. Ford hasn't announced plans to build a high-performance Raptor version, but the Maverick is designed to be easy to customize by aftermarket tuners. At the SEMA show earlier this month, New...
CARS
Motor1.com

1947 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod Blends Classic Looks And Modern Power

The latest creation from Legacy Classic Trucks is this 1947 Dodge Power Wagon restomod. It's even for sale if you can come up with the $400,000 asking price. The truck retains the classic look of the original but has overhauled mechanicals. Under the hood, there's a Cummins 4BT 3.9-liter four-cylinder diesel, and Legacy Classic Trucks tunes the mill by adding a compound-turbocharging setup and higher-flowing fuel injectors. This results in an output of 250 horsepower (187 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
2020newsuv.com

2023 Toyota Highlander Comes with Lengthened Wheelbase

The rumors are swirling around that the new 2023 Toyota Highlander will arrive next year with a new appearance. We also heard that the upcoming SUV would ride on the lengthened wheelbase, which should result in more legroom and stretch-out space. That means the next Toyota Highlander could introduce more accommodating and comfortable seats, especially for an adult sitting in the third-row seat.
CARS
insideevs.com

Report: BMW i5 Electric Touring Wagon May Become A Reality

Just the other day, we shared a rendering of a Tesla Model 3.5, which is a wagon version of the popular Model 3. The concept was very well received. Now, in a similar fashion, we have a report stating that BMW may be working on a 5 Series wagon, and it could be electric.
CARS
motor1.com

Norton Motorcycles pulls covers off V4 cafe racer prototype

Back in October, 2021, the revived Norton Motorcycles showed off its first new creations: the V4SV Manx and Carbon editions. Claims that the company’s first 1200cc V4 produces 185 bhp and 125 newton-metres (or a hair over 92 pound-feet) of torque sounded promising. It certainly didn’t hurt that the V4SV is awfully easy on the eyes, either.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy