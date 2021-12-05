NBA roundup: Kings end 15-game home losing skid to Clips

Dec 4, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) drives against LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-05 07:46:17 GMT+00:00 - Terence Davis scored a season-high 28 points and the Sacramento Kings ended a 15-game home losing streak to the Los Angeles Clippers by beating them 104-99 on Saturday night.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 18 points, De'Aaron Fox added 17 points, and Marvin Bagley III had 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Kings, who last beat the Clippers in Sacramento on March 19, 2013. The 15-game winning streak in Sacramento matched the longest in NBA history for one road team against another.

Marcus Morris Sr. had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Clippers, who were coming off a 119-115 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Reggie Jackson added 18 points; Paul George had 15 points and 10 assists but shot 5-for-21 from the floor; and Luke Kennard scored 12 off the bench for Los Angeles.

Bucks 124, Heat 102

Milwaukee scored at least 30 points in each of the first three quarters and finished with its third-most points in a game this season as it took down visiting Miami.

Khris Middleton stepped up in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence and tallied 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Pat Connaughton had 23 points and went 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from 3-point range, and Bobby Portis finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Jrue Holiday chipped in 16 points and seven assists.

Max Strus paced Miami off the bench with a career-high 25 points. Tyler Herro added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Kyle Lowry contributed 10 points and seven assists.

Bulls 111, Nets 107

DeMar DeRozan put together another impressive fourth quarter by scoring 13 of his 29 points in the final period as Chicago earned a victory over host Brooklyn.

Zach LaVine led all scorers with 31 points but DeRozan willed the Bulls to their latest win. He made 6 of 11 shots in the fourth quarter and raised his league-leading total to 178 points in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant collected 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who took their second loss to the Bulls this season. LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points while James Harden totaled 14 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds as the Nets shot 41.4 percent and took 25 more shots than Chicago (111-86).

Grizzlies 97, Mavericks 90

Desmond Bane scored a career-high 29 points as visiting Memphis posted an NBA-record fourth straight wire-to-wire win, courtesy of a victory over Dallas.

Bane made 12 of 20 shots -- including 4 of 6 from 3-point range -- and added nine rebounds for the Grizzlies, who overcame a depleted lineup to extend their season-high winning streak to four games. Memphis played without Ja Morant (left knee sprain), Brandon Clarke (right knee soreness), Kyle Anderson (back soreness), Ziaire Williams (left knee soreness) and Sam Merrill (left ankle sprain).

Dallas played without star Luka Doncic (left ankle soreness), Kristaps Porzingis (left knee contusion) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) on Saturday. The Mavericks are 0-4 this season without Doncic. Tim Hardaway Jr. sank five 3-pointers to highlight his 29-point performance for Dallas, which has lost seven of its last nine games overall.

Spurs 112, Warriors 107

Derrick White scored 25 points, including a 3-pointer and three free throws in the game's final 1:44, as visiting San Antonio held off Golden State in San Francisco to win its season-best fourth straight game.

Dejounte Murray added 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Spurs, with Lonnie Walker IV hitting for 21 points, Keldon Johnson scoring 15 and Doug McDermott tallying 13 points.

Stephen Curry endured a miserable first half and shot just 7 of 28 overall while leading the Warriors with 27 points. Jordan Poole added 15, Damion Lee scored 14 points, Juan Toscano-Anderson 13 and Andrew Wiggins 11. The game was the second of a home back-to-back for the Warriors.

Celtics 145, Trail Blazers 117

Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Dennis Schroder scored 31 and dished out eight assists, and Boston cruised to a win over host Portland.

Payton Pritchard scored 19 and Marcus Smart added 17 for the Celtics, who jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter before letting the Trail Blazers trim their deficit to two before halftime. Boston got back in rhythm in the second half and led by as many as 31.

CJ McCollum had 24 points to lead the Trail Blazers, who were without star Damian Lillard for a third straight game due to lower abdominal tendinopathy. Jusuf Nurkic scored 18 points and Dennis Smith Jr. contributed 21 for Portland.

Nuggets 113, Knicks 99

Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Zeke Nnaji had a career-high 21 points, and visiting Denver beat New York as Will Barton added 13 points and Jeff Green 11 for the Nuggets, who have won four straight at New York.

Julius Randle had 24 points for the Knicks, while Evan Fournier had 15, RJ Barrett scored 13 and Derrick Rose added 11. New York has lost three consecutive games and four of its last five.

The Nuggets were without Bones Hyland and Austin Rivers for the second straight game after the duo was placed in health and safety protocols. Denver was already thin in the backcourt with P.J. Dozier tearing his ACL last week so Davon Reed was signed off the practice squad. Reed scored nine points in 24 minutes of his Nuggets debut.

-Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.