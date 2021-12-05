Tom McKinney Vocal Studio Student Showcase

KINGSTON, R.I. – Nov. 30, 2021 – As a first-year student, Audrey Visscher knew she wanted to try on as many hats in theatre as possible. So, she made a list. Midway through her senior year at the University of Rhode Island, Visscher has checked off a play program’s worth of jobs. Even with the pandemic reducing the number of URI Theatre productions, she’s worked as crew, costume crew, painter, light board and sound board operator, sound designer, house manager, assistant director, director – to name a few.
