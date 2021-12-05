Tom McKinney Vocal Studio Student Showcase

KING RICHARD, is based on the true story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams when they were teenagers. Will Smith plays their father who was convinced he could turn them into champions, and Smith may well earn his third Best Actor nomination for his compelling performance in this feel-good, uplifting film. As a coach, this father is obsessed, outspoken, stubborn, and completely unorthodox, but he’s usually right. Plus, the two young women who play his daughters not only can act, but they are excellent tennis players as well. KING RICHARD manages to avoid most of the cliches of sports movies about underdogs. I was surprised by how much it moved me. (In theaters and on HBO Max)

