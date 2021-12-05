Showers likely tonight; Snow showers possible Tuesday night

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rainy, windy tonight

Windy and cold Monday

Very cold Tuesday - Wednesday

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Cloudy skies with showers likely. Rain could get heavy early tomorrow morning. Isolated rumble of thunder possible. Windy with gusts as high as 35MPH overnight.

Tonight's Forecast

Temperatures rise through the 50s through about 3AM. We’ll wake up to temps in the 40s followed by cooler air moving in during the daytime hours tomorrow.

Rainy Tonight

Bus Stop Forecast

Tomorrow's Forecast

MONDAY: A few lingering showers remain possible as the sun comes up, but then dry weather is expected through the remainder of the day. Clouds should gradually break up as we head toward the afternoon.

Wind Chills Monday Afternoon

Winds stay strong on Monday with gusts as high as 45MPH possible. Colder air moves in during the day.

Drier and Colder Monday

Projected Winds

After starting the morning in the 40s, temperatures will fall through the 30s during the afternoon. Afternoon wind chills will be in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold on Tuesday. High temperatures only top out around 30 to 32 degrees. A light breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s. A weak weather disturbance may bring some snow flurries or a few light snow showers overnight into early Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday may start off with a few flurries or light snow showers. Best chance of these would be south and east of Dayton. Otherwise, dry, mostly cloudy, and cold conditions are expected. High temperatures reach the middle 30s.

Temperature Trend

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder on Thursday. Highs return to the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Chance of a few showers otherwise mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies and rain likely. High temperatures should be above normal in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain or snow showers to begin the day, drying out during the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

©2021 Cox Media Group