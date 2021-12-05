Dakari’s Soul Food In Maryland Is Full Of Southern Flavor

When you’re in the mood for soul food, you’ll want to head to the following restaurant in Maryland. With two locations, that’s double the convenience and double the flavor. Read on to learn more about this tasty spot, and arrive hungry!

Dakari's Soul Food has two locations in Maryland -- one in Brooklyn and one in Edgewood. (You can find the exact addresses listed at the bottom of this article)

Prepare for a whole lot of flavor.

Planning on starting with a salad? With a variety of meaty toppings, this looks more like a whole meal!

Speaking of meaty, you can't go wrong with the saucy ribs...

...or how about steak topped with shrimp?

The chicken is always a winner...

...and so are the filling crab cakes. Yum!

You can also stop by Dakari's Soul food for savory pasta...

...or how about starting the day with Sunday brunch?

No matter what you chose to chow down on, this Maryland restaurant is sure to please. Learn more by clicking on the website (or Facebook page) linked below, and prepare for filling, flavorful food in gigantic portions. You can't beat that!

For more information about Dakari’s Soul Food in Maryland, including the menu, visit the website. You can also follow the official Facebook page by clicking here.

Address: Dakari Soul Food, 3720 S Hanover St, Brooklyn, MD 21225, USA

Address: Dakari Soul Food, 300 State Hwy 755, Edgewood, MD 21040, USA