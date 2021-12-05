ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakari’s Soul Food In Maryland Is Full Of Southern Flavor

By Jamie Alvarenga
 6 days ago

When you’re in the mood for soul food, you’ll want to head to the following restaurant in Maryland. With two locations, that’s double the convenience and double the flavor. Read on to learn more about this tasty spot, and arrive hungry!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjjn7_0dEVaag900
Dakari's Soul Food has two locations in Maryland -- one in Brooklyn and one in Edgewood. (You can find the exact addresses listed at the bottom of this article)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mwx1a_0dEVaag900
Prepare for a whole lot of flavor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTfnp_0dEVaag900
Planning on starting with a salad? With a variety of meaty toppings, this looks more like a whole meal!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlwAA_0dEVaag900
Speaking of meaty, you can't go wrong with the saucy ribs...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVGZ6_0dEVaag900
...or how about steak topped with shrimp?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcZp6_0dEVaag900
The chicken is always a winner...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVBNj_0dEVaag900
...and so are the filling crab cakes. Yum!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWRdi_0dEVaag900
You can also stop by Dakari's Soul food for savory pasta...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43N4GG_0dEVaag900
...or how about starting the day with Sunday brunch?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlyTA_0dEVaag900
No matter what you chose to chow down on, this Maryland restaurant is sure to please. Learn more by clicking on the website (or Facebook page) linked below, and prepare for filling, flavorful food in gigantic portions. You can't beat that!

For more information about Dakari’s Soul Food in Maryland, including the menu, visit the website. You can also follow the official Facebook page by clicking here.

Now, how about some soda? This exotic pop stop in Maryland sells soda from all over the world!

Address: Dakari Soul Food, 3720 S Hanover St, Brooklyn, MD 21225, USA

Address: Dakari Soul Food, 300 State Hwy 755, Edgewood, MD 21040, USA

Only In Maryland

The Little Known Place In Maryland That’s Perfect To Get Away From It All

When the hustle and bustle of daily life becomes a bit overwhelming, sometimes it’s best to take a weekend getaway. Relax, refresh, and reset your system at this little-known island getaway in the Old Line State. With sprawling water views, delicious seafood, and a pretty pier, you’ll want to book this affordable resort ASAP. Take […] The post The Little Known Place In Maryland That’s Perfect To Get Away From It All appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

Everyone In Maryland Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once

While many people in Maryland love to peruse local shopping malls, others prefer discovering treasures at flea markets. There is one in particular that is not only huge, but it also offers an almost never-ending array of products, fresh fruits, and even steamed crabs. Really! You’ll want to check out the epic Patapsco Flea Market […] The post Everyone In Maryland Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

The Story Behind This Historic House In Maryland Will Give You Goosebumps

There are quite a few haunted places in Maryland, a handful of which we’ve previously listed here. But there is one place in particular with ties to one of America’s most infamous historical figures. Because of its disturbing history, many people believe that this historic house in Maryland is haunted: The Dr. Mudd House is […] The post The Story Behind This Historic House In Maryland Will Give You Goosebumps appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

This Creepy Spot Deep In The Woods Of Maryland Is Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie

Let’s face it: there are a lot of creepy places in Maryland. Sometimes people are surprised to learn just how many abandoned places there are in the Old Line State. From ghost towns to asylums, our state is full of secret spots that have long been forgotten. The following place is among the most interesting, […] The post This Creepy Spot Deep In The Woods Of Maryland Is Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Maryland

The Day Trip Of A Lifetime You Can Only Take In Maryland

We’ve discussed amazing Maryland day trips before, and today, we’re featuring one that brings you up close and personal with exotic wildlife. The next time you’re inspired to research “day trips near me in Maryland,” we hope this iconic landmark comes to mind. If you’ve never been to this amazing destination, or if it’s been […] The post The Day Trip Of A Lifetime You Can Only Take In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
