Arise 5k raised money for the Rescue Mission’s Bethel House

Arise 5K raises money to help Bethel House

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Arise 5K raised money for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission's Bethel House.

Bethel House is a residential treatment program for women.

Katy Perry's mother, Mary Hudson, supports the cause.

"I've always done Arise conferences for the past 15 years, three in Hawaii, one in California. But I wanted to do one for Santa Barbara. And we're such a healthy community, and everybody hikes and run," said Hudson.

The turnout speaks volumes for the cause.

"When you give, it's given back to you. It's better to be a giver rather than a receiver."

