ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

Arise 5k raised money for the Rescue Mission’s Bethel House

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
Arise 5K raises money to help Bethel House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PL6tW_0dEVaZkI00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Arise 5K raised money for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission's Bethel House.

Bethel House is a residential treatment program for women.

Katy Perry's mother, Mary Hudson, supports the cause.

"I've always done Arise conferences for the past 15 years, three in Hawaii, one in California. But I wanted to do one for Santa Barbara. And we're such a healthy community, and everybody hikes and run," said Hudson.

The turnout speaks volumes for the cause.

"When you give, it's given back to you. It's better to be a giver rather than a receiver."

The post Arise 5k raised money for the Rescue Mission’s Bethel House appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

City of Santa Maria offers free sand in preparation for upcoming rain

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is offering free sand to the community at various sites in preparation for the rain. Residents can take up to 25 sandbags free of charge. The sandbags are not filled and are to be used for flooding due to rain only. Bags can be obtained at The post City of Santa Maria offers free sand in preparation for upcoming rain appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii#Rescue Mission#Charity#Bethel House#The Rescue Mission#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County: Health experts say 99.9 percent of COVID-19 cases on the Central Coast are still Delta variants

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As Marian Regional Medical Center continues seeing patients with COVID-19,Dr. Scott Robertson says it’s important to understand that coronaviruseshave always existed."So it's possible that a new COVID variant may not be any more dangerousthan a common cold like we’ve seen with other coronaviruses," said Robertson.But as we get further into the The post Santa Barbara County: Health experts say 99.9 percent of COVID-19 cases on the Central Coast are still Delta variants appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy