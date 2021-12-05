ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Soil isn’t dirt: it’s the foundation of life and needs real care

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ls2r5_0dEVa6Ti00

Healthy soil is critical for life on earth. It can contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, food and nutrition security. It is central to achieving sustainable development goals. It is the foundation of life on land. It provides many ecosystem services and helps achieve ecosystem restoration.

The biggest challenge when it comes to soil is getting people to stop treating soil like dirt and start treating it with the respect it deserves. And this comes from soil stewardship, really caring for the land. But to do that, it’s important to understand the soil ecosystem that needs restoring.

Land degradation is a serious problem when it comes to soil. Degraded landscapes are more vulnerable to the stresses of droughts, floods and erratic rainfall. Education about good soil practices is key, and people like farmers who use the soil need the tools to practise good soil management.

In today’s episode of Pasha, Leigh Ann Winowiecki, a soil systems scientist at the World Agroforestry, and Rattan Lal, a distinguished professor of soil science at Ohio State University, discuss why soil needs to be front and centre of global policies.

We’ve also collected some more articles about soil here.

Photo: “Arid landscape in north Senegal. Eroded soil with few acacia trees. Traces of erosion on the sandy ground. Dry climate conducting to the desertification. Natural picture taken during the dry season.” By Boulenger Xavier Shutterstock

Music “Happy African Village” by John Bartmann, found on FreeMusicArchive.org licensed under CC0 1.

“minimal ambient music/atmosphere fragment” by Clacksberg found on Freesound licensed under Creative Commons

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

'Humongous Fungus' With Long Tendrils That Suck the Life Out of Trees Cause Millions of Damages

Oregon's Humongous fungus spans over 3 square miles. It's very big and nasty, possessing long, black tendrils that usually sucks the life out of trees. There's a 3 1/2-square mile specimen in eastern Oregon that weighs 35,000 tons and could possibly be the biggest living thing on Earth, according to researchers at the University of Utah. It caused $1.5 million worth of damage to Georgia's peach trees in only two years.
WILDLIFE
krcu.org

Life After Foster Care: MO Youth Need Housing, Support Systems

The holidays can be a tough time for young people who have aged out of the foster-care system. For young Missourians, housing is an especially big concern. An Annie E. Casey Foundation survey found, among young Missourians who'd been in foster care after their 17th birthday, 17% had experienced homelessness by age 21.
MISSOURI STATE
The Day

Kindness in Real Life: Jewett City foundation grants $13,000 to local food pantries

The Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation has awarded $13,000 to six local food pantries. The foundation awarded two food pantries $3,000 grants. The Friends of Assisi Food Pantry of Danielson will be using the grant to stock the shelves and purchase supplies for their diaper program. The second recipient, Saint Mary Food Pantry of Jewett City, will purchase goods to restock their food and supplies on their shelves.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
drugstorenews.com

Power of Life unveils Foundation Phytonutrients

Power of Life is continuing to cater to consumers looking to up their nutrition levels. Founded by Tony Horton, the line is unveiling its latest innovation — Foundation Phytonutrients. Designed to assist with muscle recovery, metabolism support and fight against oxidative stress, the product is made with ingredients that include...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rattan Lal
Mercury News

The Real Dirt — Peach leaf curl

If you have peach or nectarine trees, winter is the time to spray them to prevent peach leaf curl. Peach leaf curl is a fungal disease that attacks peaches and nectarines. It appears in spring, causing new leaves to become reddish, puckered and severely distorted. This disease is caused by the fungus Taphrina deformans and is one of the most common disease problems for backyard peach and nectarine trees here in Butte County.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Bay News 9

Indoor growing system producing plants year round

RALEIGH, N.C. — A company founded in partnership with North Carolina State University is improving how we do agriculture. PHLORA Controlled Environment Solutions uses an indoor growing system that can control the environment a young plant is in. It's an industry that is taking off. Grand View Research valued the...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Soil Management#Soil Science#Land Degradation#The World Agroforestry#Ohio State University#Freemusicarchive Org#Freesound#Creative Commons
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
easyhealthoptions.com

The link between vitamin D, inflammation and COVID-19

Almost two years into the pandemic now and researchers are all still learning what can be done to stack the odds against COVID-19 or reduce the severity of the disease if we do end up with the virus. Quite a bit of research has stacked up, including:. Using melatonin appears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
farmforum.net

Dakota Gardener: The scoop on air plants

Houseplants are on a popularity streak that doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. If they are marketed for the Christmas season like they were for Halloween and Thanksgiving, you will not be able to turn around without running into them. A popular plant that I see in my...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Tree Hugger

New Gardeners Should Start Small—My Tips for Gradually Build Out Your Garden

Those of us with big dreams can often get carried away with the excitement of it all and may be tempted to race onwards and plunge headlong into major, grandiose schemes. But as in the parable of the tortoise and the hare: It is the slow and steady tortoise who ultimately wins the race. New gardeners who take things slowly, one step at a time, are more likely to meet with success.
GARDENING
EatThis

This Common Ingredient Could Be Wrecking Your Gut Health, New Study Says

If you cook at home with whole ingredients, you have a much better sense of what's in your food than if you order takeout from the fast-food restaurant on the corner or buy a packaged snack at the convenience store down the block. Though scientists are still learning how the chemicals in these foods impact your health, it's becoming clear that some of them can do some real harm.
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Children ages 5 to 11 are getting COVID-19 vaccinations: What this might mean for the holidays and the Omicron variant

Public Health Canada approved the use of Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine for children ages five to 11 on Nov. 19. The decision was highly anticipated as parents — including one of the authors — have been waiting to protect school-age children in the face of growing SARS-CoV-2 positive cases and spare them from another interruption of the school year. (Children ages five to 11 represent 7.5 per cent of all the cases in Canada, with potentially life-threatening consequences.) As soon as the provincial online booking system became available on Nov. 23, Dasantila booked her daughter for an appointment over the weekend,...
KIDS
The Independent

Tropical forests can regrow in two decades without human interference, study finds

Tropical forests can regrow surprisingly quickly on abandoned lands, according to a new study that provides fresh insights for climate change mitigation. Scientists have found that tropical forests have the potential to regrow by about 78 per cent if left untouched by humans for about 20 years, showed research published in the journal Science on Thursday. Although tropical forests worldwide have disappeared rapidly due to deforestation, the international team of scientists, including those from Wageningen University in The Netherlands, say these secondary forests can play an important role in climate change mitigation and biodiversity and ecosystem restoration. Currently, tropical...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy