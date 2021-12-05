Artist brings joy to Wiltshire with wildlife paintings

In 1934, the newly installed housing director of Leeds city council, RAH Livett, toured Europe inspecting the latest modernist housing blocks. Quarry Hill flats in Leeds city centre was subsequently modelled on Karl Marx Hof in Vienna. When the housing scheme opened in 1938, it offered 3,000 residents modern kitchens with integrated waste disposal, as well as communal nursery and launderette facilities in what was then the largest social housing complex in Britain. Within half a century, however, Livett’s utopian project had fallen into decay and disrepair and was abandoned and subsequently mostly demolished.
Comments / 1