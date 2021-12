Zoom has made a fortune built on video conferencing. Now it is set to lose — if not a fortune — then a large "chunk of change" over the privacy and security issues that were widely reported last year. The San Jose, Calif-based company has reached an agreement in a class action suit that will see it pay a total of $85 million to two different groups that claim their privacy was breached by security flaws in the app. According to the action Zoom:

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO