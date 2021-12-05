CTA Bus Driver Beaten Near Millennium Park

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A CTA bus driver was beaten in the Loop near Millennium Park Saturday night, police said.

The man, 49, was driving the bus in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue at about 9 p.m. when he heard a loud noise. He stopped the bus to inspect it and was approached by an unidentified male and female who began to push him, police said. The offenders then punched him several times before fleeing.

He was bruised in the body and face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.