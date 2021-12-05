ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTA Bus Driver Beaten Near Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A CTA bus driver was beaten in the Loop near Millennium Park Saturday night, police said.

The man, 49, was driving the bus in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue at about 9 p.m. when he heard a loud noise. He stopped the bus to inspect it and was approached by an unidentified male and female who began to push him, police said. The offenders then punched him several times before fleeing.

He was bruised in the body and face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

CBS Chicago

Police: CTA Bus Driver Stabbed In Hand After Confronting Man Who Pickpocketed Woman In Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Transit Authority bus driver was stabbed in the hand after he confronted a man who had just pickpocketed a woman in Old Town Friday night, police said. At 9:20 p.m., the 37-year-old male bus driver was driving a bus east in the 300 block of West North Avenue when he saw the man pickpocket the woman, police said. The bus driver stopped and approached the man, at which point the two began quarreling and then physically fighting, police said. The pickpocket too out a knife and swung it, stabbing the bus driver in the hand, police said. The attacker fled, but was later located and taken into custody. He was transported to Area Three Police Headquarters for further investigation. The bus driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 32, killed near CTA Green Line in Woodlawn

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man is dead after being shot in the back on Chicago’s South Side. According to police, it happened in the 400 block of East 63rd in West Woodlawn around 5 p.m. SkyCamp 9 flew over the scene. Police said the shooting victim was in a business when an offender chased him […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA train operator beaten on Red Line train on the South Side

CHICAGO - A CTA train operator was beaten by two passengers Wednesday morning on a Red Line train on the South Side. The train was stalled outside the Garfield station at 8:30 a.m. when the 62-year-old got into an argument with two teenagers who began beating him in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, police and fire officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Accused Of Stabbing CTA Bus Driver In Custody

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man accused of stabbing a CTA bus driver is in police custody Saturday night. Chicago police say the bus was heading along North Avenue in Old Town around 9 p.m. Friday night when the bus driver saw a man steal something from a woman. When the driver confronted him, the man swung a knife and stabbed the driver in the hand. The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.  
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

18-time felon stabbed CTA bus driver in Old Town, prosecutors say

An 18-time convicted felon stabbed a CTA bus driver in the hand after the transit worker confronted him about stealing another passenger’s wallet on a bus in Old Town, prosecutors said Sunday. The 37-year-old victim was driving an eastbound North Avenue bus near Sedgwick Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Galewood Man Charged With Aggravated Battery In The Stabbing Of CTA Bus Driver

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Galewood man was charged with aggravated battery in the stabbing of a CTA bus driver in Old Town Friday night, police said. Police said they identified Daniel Pelt, 63, of the 1600 block of North Oak Park Avenue, as the man who stabbed a 37-year-old CTA bus driver in the hand in the 300 block of West North Avenue after the driver confronted him for pickpocketing a woman.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CTA bus driver assaulted in Loop, one suspect in custody

CHICAGO — A CTA bus driver was assaulted in the Loop while inspecting his vehicle Saturday night, according to police. Police said the bus driver, a 49-year-old man, stopped his bus when he heard a loud noise at approximately 9 p.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue to inspect his vehicle. When looking […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

12-Year-Old Girl Was Shot In Back During Fight Involving Large Crowd Near Millennium Park Saturday Night, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the back this past weekend amid a fight involving a large crowd of young people downtown, police said. At 8:40 p.m. Saturday, someone fired a shot in the direction of a group in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue, near Millennium Park. It was Monday when police learned a 12-year-old girl was shot in the back in that incident. She was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. A total of 21 juveniles were arrested after the large crowds gathered Saturday night. Around 9 p.m.,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Teen Shot, CTA Bus Driver Assaulted in Downtown Chicago Attacks

A CTA bus driver was assaulted and a teen was shot in separate violent incidents in downtown Chicago Saturday. According to police, the CTA employee was driving a bus in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. when he heard a loud noise. The driver got...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Boy, 15, accused of beating up a CTA bus driver in the Loop

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department said officers arrested a 15-year-old boy who was identified as a suspect that beat up a CTA bus driver Saturday. The boy was arrested in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue and charged with one count of aggravated battery to a transit employee and disorderly conduct, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
