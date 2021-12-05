ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Community honors beloved Clovis ‘Dancing Man’ following his death

By Nathalie Vera
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HztGe_0dEVOgKT00

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been a week since a beloved Clovis doctor was fatally hit on the corner of Temperance and Bullard.

Dr. Sidney Carpenter lived his life to his own beat, making a name for himself as the ‘Dancing Man’ of Clovis. His loved ones say he was a unique guy, so they’re remembering him in a unique way.

On Saturday, family and friends gathered near the intersection where Sidney was killed to honor him through one of his passions in life– dancing.

“He’d be out here in the corner just dancing for hours. He was just a breath of fresh air just to look at,” said Sonhai Hackett Carpenter, Sidney’s spouse.

The 52-year-old doctor died last Saturday after authorities say he was hit by a car while crossing Bullard Avenue.

“He was my best friend, the love of my life and he’s gone,” said Sonhai.

Sonhai says he’s holding on to the good times following his husband’s death, but it’s been rough.

“I was still in shock when I found out about it. I just couldn’t believe that I’ll never see my friend again,” explained Sidney’s coworker, Dr. Edwin Lagera.

His colleagues at Kaiser remember his selflessness and dedication.

“He was a person who dedicated his time to mentor young people, high school students through the Latino center who want to become doctors. This is a person whose impact is gonna be felt for generations because of that work,” Dr. Carolina Simunovic said.

“He made you smile, he was funny. You’re having a bad day, he knew how to perk you up and make you laugh,” Sonhai said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Pop-up market benefits Marjorie Mason Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A new flea-style “Mercantile Market” in Fresno will be popping up Saturday for the first time.  The owner of “The Lot” said she is looking forward to bringing together unique local small businesses for an opportunity to shop and benefit the Marjorie Mason Center. “We are all local. And we are […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Educator of the Week: Mr. Gonzalez from Lincoln Elementary

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno Unified elementary school teacher is inspiring his students in the classroom and on the soccer field. It was a surprise for fifth grade Lincoln Elementary teacher Jose Gonzalez when he learned he had been named KSEE24’s Educator of the Week. Along with the title, Gonzalez was presented with a […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Clovis, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy