Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Conklin in his Week 13 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions.

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Conklin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (5-6) and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) square off in a Week 13 matchup between NFC North rivals at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin has caught 40 passes on 55 targets for 413 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.

Conklin has been the target of 13.4% (55 total) of his team's 409 passing attempts this season.

Conklin (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Detroit

Conklin's 11.1 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Lions are 18.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups with the Lions, Conklin has not had a TD catch.

The 255.1 yards per game the Lions are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Conklin hauled in two passes for 25 yards while being targeted three times.

Conklin has hauled in eight passes (11 targets) for 71 yards (23.7 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive