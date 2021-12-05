ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Conklin in his Week 13 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions.

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Conklin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (5-6) and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) square off in a Week 13 matchup between NFC North rivals at Ford Field.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Conklin has caught 40 passes on 55 targets for 413 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.
  • Conklin has been the target of 13.4% (55 total) of his team's 409 passing attempts this season.
  • Conklin (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Conklin's 11.1 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Lions are 18.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In seven matchups with the Lions, Conklin has not had a TD catch.
  • The 255.1 yards per game the Lions are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Conklin hauled in two passes for 25 yards while being targeted three times.
  • Conklin has hauled in eight passes (11 targets) for 71 yards (23.7 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

