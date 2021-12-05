ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kirk Cousins in his Week 13 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Kirk Cousins' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 13 with the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year Cousins has thrown for 3,013 yards (273.9 per game) while completing 275 of 406 passes (67.7%), with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 69 rushing yards on 18 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 44.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In eight matchups against the Lions, Cousins averaged 274.6 passing yards per game, 1.9 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw one touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Lions, while throwing multiple TDs in four matchups.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 255.1 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Lions have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Cousins racked up 238 yards while completing 62.5% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • In his last three games, Cousins has thrown for 873 yards (291.0 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes (69-of-104), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

