Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kirk Cousins in his Week 13 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Kirk Cousins' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 13 with the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Cousins has thrown for 3,013 yards (273.9 per game) while completing 275 of 406 passes (67.7%), with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's tacked on 69 rushing yards on 18 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

The Vikings have called a pass in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 44.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Detroit

In eight matchups against the Lions, Cousins averaged 274.6 passing yards per game, 1.9 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw one touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Lions, while throwing multiple TDs in four matchups.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.1 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Cousins racked up 238 yards while completing 62.5% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

In his last three games, Cousins has thrown for 873 yards (291.0 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes (69-of-104), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

