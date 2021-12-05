ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Five dead after Myanmar security forces ram car into Yangon protest - media

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWwqc_0dESVYT300

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Five people were killed and at least 15 arrested after Myanmar security forces in a car rammed into an anti-coup protest on Sunday morning in Yangon, local news portal Myanmar Now reported.

Witnesses on the scene told Reuters dozens had been injured. Photos and videos on social media show a vehicle that crashed through the protesters and bodies lying on the road.

Another protest was held in Yangon in the afternoon despite the morning violence.

Anti-military protests are continuing despite the killing of more than 1,300 people since the Feb. 1 coup. The scattered protests are often small groups voicing opposition to the overthrow of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of military rule.

The opposition's shadow government said it was heartbroken to see peaceful protesters crashed and shot to death.

"We will strongly respond to the terrorist military who brutally, inhumanly killed the unarmed peaceful protesters," the National Unity Government's defence ministry said in a statement on social media after Sunday's attack.

In the incident, a "flash mob" protest in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, was rammed minutes after it started, witnesses said.

"I got hit and fell down in front of a truck. A soldier beat me with his rifle but I defended and pushed him back. Then he immediately shot at me as I ran away in a zig-zag pattern. Fortunately, I escaped," a protester who asked not to be identified for security reasons told Reuters by phone.

A car occupied by soldiers hit the crowd from the back, two witnesses said, and followed the scattered protesters arresting and beating them. Some were seriously injured with head wounds and unconscious, according to the witnesses.

A spokesman for the ruling junta did not answer calls seeking comment on Sunday.

The military has said that protesters who have been killed instigated the violence. It says it staged the coup because a November election won by Suu Kyi's party was rigged. The election commission has dismissed the assertion.

Wars with ethnic minority insurgents in remote frontier regions in the north and east have intensified significantly since the coup, displacing tens of thousands of civilians, according to United Nations estimates.

Suu Kyi, 76, faces a dozen cases against her including incitement and violations of COVID-19 protocols.

She has rejected all the charges to date.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Editing by Kim Coghill and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
abc17news.com

Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — Human Rights Watch says the killing of at least 65 protesters in Myanmar’s biggest city on March 14 this year was planned and premeditated. The group accused security forces of deliberately encircling and using lethal force against crowds in Yangon’s working class neighborhood of Hlaing Tharyar that were demonstrating against the military’s Feb. 1 seizure of power. The report charges that soldiers and police armed with military assault rifles fired on trapped protesters and on those trying to assist the wounded. Human Rights Watch urges the international community to keep pressure on the military-installed government. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says at least 1,300 protesters and bystanders have been killed in Myanmar.
PROTESTS
KEYT

3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — Witnesses say an army vehicle plowed into a peaceful march by anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city, reportedly killing at least three people. Sunday’s march was one of at least three held in Yangon, and similar rallies were reported in other parts of the country a day ahead of an expected verdict in the first of about a dozen criminal cases against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was toppled in a February military takeover. A video posted on social media shows a speeding army truck barreling into the marchers from behind. A witness says the protesters were on his street for just two minutes before the military truck hit them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nagaland: 13 civilians accidentally shot dead by Indian security forces

More than a dozen citizens have been killed and many injured in firing by Indian forces in the northeastern state of Nagaland, triggering widespread protests and violence.On Saturday evening, Indian forces opened indiscriminate firing between Oting and Tiru villages in Nagaland’s Mon district, which borders Myanmar, in what was reportedly intended to be a a counter-insurgency operation based on a tip. But a vehicle crossing from the Tiru-Oting road, carrying villagers, got caught in the firing, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 civilians and one soldier. Several more are wounded and undergoing treatment.There were more than...
INDIA
Reuters

UN calls on Myanmar to halt excessive force after media reports five killed

(Reuters) - The United Nations has called for Myanmar to hold to account anyone using excessive force against unarmed civilians after security forces rammed a car into an anti-coup protesters killing five of them, according to media and witnesses. Photographs and videos posted on social media showed a speeding vehicle...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
The Independent

Military truck rams into a crowd of peaceful protesters in Myanmar

At least five people were killed and several others injured when a military truck crashed into a group of peaceful protesters at an anti-coup rally in Yangon on Sunday (5 December). The incident, as you can see in the above video, shows a speeding army truck crashing into the protesters...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Myanmar#Military Forces#Military Junta#Yangon
AFP

Meta bans Myanmar military-backed businesses from all platforms

Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it has banned all pages and accounts belonging to Myanmar military-backed businesses, expanding its restraints on the country's armed forces.  A spokesman on Wednesday confirmed all pages had now been taken down, following a Tuesday statement saying any "Pages, Groups and Accounts representing military-controlled businesses" would be removed. 
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Five die after officers ram SUV into crowd

Five people have been killed after security forces in Myanmar rammed an SUV into a crowd of anti-coup protesters in the Southeast Asian country's largest city Yangon, local media have reported. Dozens took part in the march early on Sunday, with people chanting slogans, carrying portraits of Myanmar's deposed leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Burkina Faso security forces fire tear gas at protesters

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Security forces fired tear gas at protesters throwing rocks in Burkina Faso’s capital on Saturday, as tensions rose across the conflict-riddled nation with the population angry at the government’s inability to stem violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Support local journalism reporting...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

India’s military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crash

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state, the air force said. It said in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident.” The dead included Rawat’s wife. The air force said one officer, Group Capt. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Libya upper house calls for election delay

Libya's upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence. A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward. The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country's political transition. "Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," it said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat was among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, raising questions over the future of military reforms he was leading. - Career officer - Rawat came from a military family, with several generations having served in the Indian armed forces.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Burkina Faso president picks former nuclear-test body chief as PM

KINSHASA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore on Friday nominated the former head of a nuclear-test-ban agency Lassina Zerbo as prime minister amid an escalating security crisis that has killed thousands and led to street protests. Under pressure to make changes, Kabore fired Prime Minister Christophe Dabire...
WORLD
AFP

Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year's co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday urged fellow reporters to defend their rights in order not to lose them to "authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators." "It has become incredibly hard and far more dangerous for every one of us," Ressa told reporters awaiting her arrival at Oslo's airport ahead of Friday's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where she will be honoured alongside Dmitry Muratov of Russia. Ressa, the co-founder of the investigative news site Rappler, and Muratov, a co-founder of Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were given the award in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". Criticising "our authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators" who "want us to voluntarily give up our rights", Ressa urged journalists to defend their rights.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy