ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Top Space Force official: China is developing space capabilities at 'twice the rate' of US

By Kristin Fisher, Sonnet Swire
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations for the US Space Force, said Saturday China is developing its space capabilities at "twice the rate" of the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2

Related
CNN

Intel CEO: The best way to fix America's chip shortage

Pat Gelsinger is CEO of Intel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. For almost a year, US companies and consumers have had to navigate a global chip shortage. Even among Covid-19 disruptions, this shortage stands out as uniquely impactful — semiconductors are a critical part of every digital device, powering our phones, cars, hospitals and factory floors.
BUSINESS
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Finland picks Lockheed Martin F-35A in $11bln defense deal

Finland has agreed to buy 64 Lockheed Martin fighter jets to replace its aging fleet of combat planes in a 10 billion-euro ($11.3 billion) deal that represents the Finnish military's largest ever purchase, the government said Friday.The Nordic country picked the U.S. company's F-35A fighters from among five contenders, which also included the Boeing F-18 Super Hornet, France's Dassault Rafale, Britain s Eurofighter Typhoon and Sweden s Saab Gripen.The Finnish air force has a fleet of more than 60 F-18 Hornets, acquired in the early 1990s. It started looking for a successor aircraft in 2014. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
C4ISR & Networks

Space Force launches experimental payloads into orbit

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force launched a host of experimental payloads into orbit along with a NASA satellite Dec. 7 as part of the Space Test Program. Nine Space Force payloads selected by the Defense Department’s Space Experiment Review Board were integrated with the Space Test Program-6 satellite, or STPSat-6.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jim Cooper
Person
Kristin Fisher
Person
Jeff Bezos
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contractor#Air Force#The Us Space Force#Democrat#The Space Force#L3harris Technologies#Space And Airborne
aerotechnews.com

NASA looking to companies to develop commercial destinations in space

NASA has signed agreements with three U.S. companies to develop designs of space stations and other commercial destinations in space. The agreements are part of the agency’s efforts to enable a robust, American-led commercial economy in low-Earth orbit. The total estimated award amount for all three funded Space Act Agreements...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

‘Dangerous consequences’: Russia warns US over aircraft close encounters

Russia’s Foreign Ministry complained to the US Embassy in Moscow Wednesday of “provocative actions” by the US and NATO and warned of “dangerous consequences” amid tension over a Russian military buildup along the border with Ukraine. In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova specified...
MILITARY
buffalonynews.net

US losing pace in military space race against China

A senior US general in the recently created Space Force has warned Beijing could outgun Washington by 2030. Why is Joe Biden allowing this to happen?. Perhaps the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their acolytes knew exactly what they were buying when they allegedly supported Biden for president of the United States and tacitly paid his son Hunter for services rendered.
U.S. POLITICS
akbizmag.com

New Radar Complete at Clear Space Force Station

Construction is complete on the Long-Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) at Clear Space Force Station in the Interior. A ceremony on Monday marked the formal transition from the installation and integration phase to the testing and training phase. Deterrence Through Denial. “We might as well go build some pyramids! Because the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
SpaceFlight Insider

ULA’s Atlas V rocket lofts STP-3 mission for US Space Force

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket took to the skies from Florida to launch the STP-3 mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command. Liftoff took place at 5:19 a.m. EST (09:04 UTC) Dec. 7, 2021, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Launch was postponed from Nov. 9 due to a spacecraft processing issue and from Dec. 5 because of a kerosene leak in ground storage equipment.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
thedrive

Iran's Newest Warship Has Fallen On Its Side In A Dry Dock

An Iranian corvette under construction in Bandar Abbas had a major accident, video and satellite imagery confirm. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A satellite image confirms that an Iranian naval vessel known as the Talayieh has rolled over in a dry dock in the port of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf. Video had earlier emerged on social media showing this ship lying on its port side in a partially flooded dry dock. Prior to this incident, the Talayieh, seemingly a derivative of the Moudge class corvette design about which there is little publicly available information, was reportedly either in the final stages of construction or fitting out and had been expected to enter service next year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

CNN

765K+
Followers
119K+
Post
612M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy