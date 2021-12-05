Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Adam Thielen in his Week 13 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) after Thielen's touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Thielen will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. NFC North foes meet in Week 13 when Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (5-6) take on the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen's stat line this year shows 63 catches for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averages 62.4 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 90 times.

Thielen has been the target of 22.0% (90 total) of his team's 409 passing attempts this season.

Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have called a pass in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his 11 matchups against the Lions, Thielen's 48.3 receiving yards average is 19.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

In 11 matchups versus the Lions, Thielen has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The Lions have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.1 yards per game through the air.

The Lions have allowed 18 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Thielen was targeted seven times and picked up 62 yards on five receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Thielen has collected 209 yards on 18 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 69.7 yards per game on 24 targets.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

