ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWZW6_0dERVk6u00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Adam Thielen in his Week 13 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) after Thielen's touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Thielen will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. NFC North foes meet in Week 13 when Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (5-6) take on the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Thielen's stat line this year shows 63 catches for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averages 62.4 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 90 times.
  • Thielen has been the target of 22.0% (90 total) of his team's 409 passing attempts this season.
  • Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his 11 matchups against the Lions, Thielen's 48.3 receiving yards average is 19.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
  • In 11 matchups versus the Lions, Thielen has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Lions have allowed 18 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Thielen was targeted seven times and picked up 62 yards on five receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three outings, Thielen has collected 209 yards on 18 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 69.7 yards per game on 24 targets.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
The Independent

Pittsburgh Steelers fall short of remarkable comeback against Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings’ defence denied the Pittsburgh Steelers a touchdown at the death to claim a thrilling 36-28 victory on Thursday night.After crawling back from a 29-point deficit late in the third quarter, it looked like the Steelers might pull off an incredible comeback when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found Pat Freiermuth in the end zone as time expired.However, Freiermuth was sandwiched by multiple Vikings defenders and was unable to hang onto the ball, resigning the Steelers to their seventh loss of the season.THREE STRAIGHT TDs. 20 UNANSWERED POINTS.Here come the @Steelers. #HereWeGo📺: #PITvsMIN on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱: https://t.co/qPn4jI7cBS pic.twitter.com/sc3cfbVTme— NFL (@NFL)...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Detroit Lions#Kelley L Cox Usa#Cbs#Nfc North#Stat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy