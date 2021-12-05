ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kalif Raymond in his Week 13 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) slaps hands with fans following the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Kalif Raymond will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Raymond's stat line this year shows 33 catches for 379 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 34.5 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 51 times.
  • Raymond has been the target of 51 of his team's 383 passing attempts this season, or 13.3% of the target share.
  • Raymond (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Against the Vikings, Raymond has averaged 59 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 33.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Vikings, Raymond has not had a TD catch.
  • The 269.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Vikings have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Raymond put together a 16-yard performance against the Bears last week on three catches while being targeted four times.
  • During his last three games, Raymond's seven catches have turned into 45 yards (15.0 ypg). He's been targeted 11 times.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

