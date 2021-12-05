Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kalif Raymond in his Week 13 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) slaps hands with fans following the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Kalif Raymond will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond's stat line this year shows 33 catches for 379 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 34.5 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 51 times.

Raymond has been the target of 51 of his team's 383 passing attempts this season, or 13.3% of the target share.

Raymond (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Raymond has averaged 59 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 33.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Vikings, Raymond has not had a TD catch.

The 269.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Raymond put together a 16-yard performance against the Bears last week on three catches while being targeted four times.

During his last three games, Raymond's seven catches have turned into 45 yards (15.0 ypg). He's been targeted 11 times.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive