Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 102-90 win over the Washington Wizards. 1: That was the most relaxing game of the year for the Raptors. Their defence was locked in from the start, holding Washington to 12 points in the first quarter, and were able to hold a double-digit lead for almost the entire game. Truth be told, it was the type of no-show that lends credence to the whispers of discontent in the Wizards locker room. The Raptors gave a very professional and purposeful effort and that's all that was needed for this win. They have a very good chance to climb back or above .500 during this homestand.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO