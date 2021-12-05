Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

It'll be the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in NFL Week 13 action.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

In 45.5% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.

Sunday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

Bengals games have an average total of 46.2 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Chargers games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Bengals score 28.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per contest the Chargers allow.

When Cincinnati records more than 26.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bengals average only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5), than the Chargers allow per contest (350.2).

When Cincinnati piles up over 350.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Los Angeles has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Chargers average 24.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the Bengals surrender (20.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Chargers average 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals allow per matchup (348.2).

When Los Angeles amasses more than 348.2 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This season the Chargers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or more.

This season, Cincinnati has gone over the total in three of five games at home.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.0 points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, away from home.

On the road, the Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.

Los Angeles has gone over the total once in five road games this season.

This season, Chargers away games average 49.5 points, which equals this outing's over/under.

