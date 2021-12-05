ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) leaves the field on an injury cart during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will attempt to break their 11-game losing run in a Week 13 battle against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6).

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
  • Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 41.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.4 points per game, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Vikings games this season is 49.9, 2.9 points above Sunday's total of 47.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

  • In Minnesota's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Vikings put up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per contest the Lions surrender.
  • Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.3 points.
  • The Vikings collect 381.2 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 376.8 the Lions give up per outing.
  • In games that Minnesota totals more than 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Vikings have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Lions have takeaways (13).
Lions stats and trends

  • In Detroit's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Lions have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Detroit has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this season (three times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Lions put up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings give up (25.1).
  • The Lions average 305.4 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 382.9 the Vikings give up.
  • In games that Detroit piles up more than 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-6 overall, at home this year.
  • Detroit has hit the over twice in six home games this year.
  • The average total in Lions home games this season is 46.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).
  • On the road, Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread, and 2-4 overall.
  • Minnesota has gone over the total in five of six road games this year.
  • This season, Vikings away games average 49.4 points, 2.4 more than this outing's over/under (47).

