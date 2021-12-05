Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) leaves the field on an injury cart during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will attempt to break their 11-game losing run in a Week 13 battle against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 41.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.4 points per game, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Vikings games this season is 49.9, 2.9 points above Sunday's total of 47.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Vikings have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Vikings put up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per contest the Lions surrender.

Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.3 points.

The Vikings collect 381.2 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 376.8 the Lions give up per outing.

In games that Minnesota totals more than 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Vikings have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Lions have takeaways (13).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Lions have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Detroit has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this season (three times over 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Lions put up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings give up (25.1).

The Lions average 305.4 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 382.9 the Vikings give up.

In games that Detroit piles up more than 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-6 overall, at home this year.

Detroit has hit the over twice in six home games this year.

The average total in Lions home games this season is 46.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

On the road, Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread, and 2-4 overall.

Minnesota has gone over the total in five of six road games this year.

This season, Vikings away games average 49.4 points, 2.4 more than this outing's over/under (47).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.