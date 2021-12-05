ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It'll be the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) versus the Chicago Bears (4-7) in NFL Week 13 action.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.
  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in three of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 44.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 42 over/under in this contest.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 48.7 points per game in 2020, 6.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

  • Arizona has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Arizona has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals score 5.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bears give up (23.1).
  • Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.
  • The Cardinals average 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears allow per matchup (334.4).
  • When Arizona churns out more than 334.4 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
Bears stats and trends

  • Chicago has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).
  • The Bears rack up 16.3 points per game, comparable to the 18.4 the Cardinals surrender.
  • Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 18.4 points.
  • The Bears collect 21.7 fewer yards per game (296.1) than the Cardinals give up (317.8).
  • When Chicago picks up more than 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Bears have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this year.
  • In five home games this season, Chicago has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Bears home games average 42.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (42).
  • Away from home, Arizona is unbeaten against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 7.5-point favorites or more.
  • Arizona has hit the over in three of six away games this season.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 49.5 total points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (42).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals hold top spot, Patriots solidify Super Bowl contending status

Power rankings! The most powerful you’ll find in any corner of the internet. The Cardinals hold onto the top spot in the league after another dominant showing, this time against the Bears. The Patriots have cemented themselves as an elite team after beating the Bills on Monday Night Football, but the Bills are still Super Bowl contenders themselves.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Cardinals News

The Arizona Cardinals have been the best team in the National Football League so far this season. Kliff Kingsbury’s team is about to get even better, too. Arizona announced on Thursday morning that running back Chase Edmonds has been designated to return from the injured list. This is a...
NFL
