Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL clash of AFC South rivals.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 44.5 points seven of 12 times.

Houston's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.6 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.3, 2.8 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.1 points, 0.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-5-0 this season.

The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).

Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Colts rack up just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans give up (26.5).

Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Colts average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3) than the Texans give up per outing (378.1).

In games that Indianapolis piles up over 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Colts have 15 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 20 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Texans are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this year.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Texans rack up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts give up (23.6).

The Texans collect 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts allow (358.8).

In games that Houston amasses over 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans have turned the ball over 18 times, nine fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (27).

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-2 against the spread, and 1-4 overall, at home.

This year, Houston has gone over the total in three of five home games.

Texans home games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

This year, in five away games, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.7 points, 1.2 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

