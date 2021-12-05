ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOK7I_0dERERgQ00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Qhl5_0dERERgQ00
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL clash of AFC South rivals.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 44.5 points seven of 12 times.
  • Houston's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.6 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 47.3, 2.8 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.1 points, 0.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Colts stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-5-0 this season.
  • The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).
  • Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Colts rack up just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans give up (26.5).
  • Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.
  • The Colts average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3) than the Texans give up per outing (378.1).
  • In games that Indianapolis piles up over 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Colts have 15 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 20 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

  • In Houston's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Texans are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this year.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Texans rack up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts give up (23.6).
  • The Texans collect 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts allow (358.8).
  • In games that Houston amasses over 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 18 times, nine fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (27).

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-2 against the spread, and 1-4 overall, at home.
  • This year, Houston has gone over the total in three of five home games.
  • Texans home games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, in five away games, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.7 points, 1.2 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 13 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) face a divisional matchup with the Houston Texans (2-9) in Week 13 at NRG Stadium before getting into their bye week. The last time these two teams met, the Colts dominated in every phase of the game. They took the home win 31-3 and have been rolling ever since. Vegas currently has the Colts sitting as heavy 9.5-point favorites on the road so the expectation is they handle business in Week 13.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Opening NFL odds Week 13 - Colts 7.5-point favorites at Texans

Every Sunday, our partners at DraftKings take an early look ahead to the following week’s games. If you’re looking to get an early start, visit the Opening Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Indianapolis missed an opportunity to win back to back games against teams who are expected to make deep runs...
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans Zack Cunningham Benched, Houston Inactives vs. Colts, Odds & Predictions

Week 13 is here and the Houston Texans are now on the home stretch of divisional games within the AFC South, this time hosting the Indianapolis Colts. The last time these sides met was back in Week 6 when the Colts dominated, beating the Texans 31-3. And it leads to the question: Forget beating Indy - grand as that would be. Can Houston even compete with Indy?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Houston Texans Nfl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Indianapolis Colts#Afc South#Texans View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy