Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, before the start of their game against the Carolina Panthers during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Carolina Panthers V Miami Dolphins 04

The Miami Dolphins (5-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 13 clash against the New York Giants (4-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 54.5% of New York's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
  • Sunday's total is 1.6 points higher than the combined 37.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 6.8 points fewer than the 46.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 45.5 points per game in 2020, 6.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 7.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Dolphins stats and trends

  • Miami has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This year, the Dolphins put up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Giants allow (23.0).
  • When Miami scores more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins average 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8), than the Giants allow per matchup (371.5).
  • When Miami amasses over 371.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (19).
Giants stats and trends

  • New York has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • This season, the Giants have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
  • The Giants rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins allow (23.3).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.3 points.
  • The Giants rack up 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins allow (367.4).
  • In games that New York picks up more than 367.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year the Giants have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • Miami is 4-2 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home this season.
  • In three of six home games this year, Miami has gone over the total.
  • This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
  • In away games, New York is 1-4 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • In five away games this season, New York has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Giants away games this season is 47.8 points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

