Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians takes selfies with fans Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Arians is a former interim Colts head coach.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) have an NFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • In 36.4% of Atlanta's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 50.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.5 points these two squads have combined to allow on average this season is equal to the total in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 0.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 5-6-0 this season.
  • The Buccaneers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more in four chances.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers score 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons give up (27.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.5 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons allow per outing (361.8).
  • In games that Tampa Bay amasses more than 361.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (11).
Falcons stats and trends

  • In Atlanta's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons average 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Buccaneers allow (23.0).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 23.0 points.
  • The Falcons average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers allow (328.5).
  • Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 328.5 yards.
  • The Falcons have 18 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 1-4 overall.
  • This season, in five home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
  • Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.
  • In three of six away games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.
  • This season, Buccaneers away games average 51.6 points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

