Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 matchup on December 5, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) and New York Jets (3-8) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 9.7 points fewer than the 53.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 44.2 points per game average total in Jets games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 6-6-0 this year.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Eagles put up 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets give up (30.4).

Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.

The Eagles rack up 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1), than the Jets give up per contest (394.9).

In games that Philadelphia picks up more than 394.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Jets' takeaways (9).

Jets stats and trends

New York has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Jets have been underdogs by 5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New York has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Jets average 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles allow (22.8).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.

The Jets collect just 9.9 fewer yards per game (331.2) than the Eagles allow per matchup (341.1).

When New York amasses over 341.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.

New York has gone over the total in three of five home games this season.

Jets home games this season average 44.6 total points, 1.1 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Philadelphia is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, in away games.

This season, in seven road games, Philadelphia has hit the over three times.

Eagles away games this season average 47.6 total points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

