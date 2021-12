Should Jared Leto have the inside scoop, it looks like the Sinister Six is most certainly on its way. Those in-person at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil Saturday night got all sorts of goodies from Sony—anything from a new Morbius clip to the first look at the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Leto himself was also in attendance via a pre-recorded video in which he teased the multiversal Marvel Studios and Sony is building, even dropping some verbiage that could potentially tease the imminent arrival of the infamous Spidey group.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO