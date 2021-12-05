ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills River, NC

10-year-old girl celebrates her birthday by paying it forward

By WLOS Staff
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — One local 10-year-old is celebrating her birthday in a very special way.

Savannah is donating all of her birthday gifts to children in need. She told News 13 she felt like giving back in a big way.

"I am very blessed and I don't think I need anything," Savannah said. "There's other children out there who need other things more than me. I'm blessed, I have a roof over my head, I have family, friends and most importantly God."

Savannah's gifts will be donated to the Unbroken Circle Project and Orphanage where 12 kids will be on the receiving end of her generous gesture.

And while Savannah doesn't plan on keeping any gifts for her birthday, she did say she plans on enjoying her birthday cake with friends and family.

