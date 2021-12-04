ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN fires Chris Cuomo

By Brian Stelter
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately." The announcement came after an outside law firm was retained to review exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew...

Black Enterprise

Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
Jeff Zucker
Chris Cuomo
Debra Katz
Letitia James
Andrew Cuomo
Michael Smerconish
Washington Examiner

The Immaculate Correction: The one time Chris Cuomo did something right

Chris Cuomo was a dreadful journalist. He was tendentious, unfair, careless, ignorant, arrogant, helplessly partisan, and seemingly dishonest. But on this day, we should remember the one time he was right, and it was kind of great. Today is a good day to recall Cuomo’s good moment because he was...
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
Variety

Chris Cuomo Stops Weekday SiriusXM Program

Chris Cuomo, terminated from a prominent CNN anchor job over the weekend, is giving up another perch. Cuomo is also leaving SiriusXM, where he hosted a regular weekday radio program, “Let’s Get After It” — a title borrowed from a catchphrase he employed as part of his primetime program on CNN. “The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” Cuomo said via a Twitter post...
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
Primetimer

An advisor to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo boasted about getting MSNBC's Katy Tur to use her "spin" on air

Lis Smith, the communications director for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, was brought in by former New York Gov. Cuomo's team to help deal with the PR fallout after the governor was accused of sexual harassment. As Defector's Laura Wagner and Patrick Redford report, Chris Cuomo "wasn’t the only media figure breaking a sweat trying to manage fallout for Andrew. At Smith’s behest, MSNBC’s Katy Tur evidently carried her fair share of water for the governor in a televised report on March 3, the day Cuomo first addressed the growing number of allegations against him in a public statement that went something like, I am sorry women didn’t like my innocent hugs and friendly banter. Per the documents released by the AG, Smith and her fellow savvy political operatives monitored the response to Cuomo’s public statement, including a segment on Katy Tur’s MSNBC program." “I’m texting w Katy Tur,” Smith wrote. “Katy is saying my spin live. Like verbatim on (MSNBC).” On her March 3 broadcast, Katy Tur said: “I’ve just been talking with somebody who is close to the family and I asked them, given the moment we have been living in for the past two years, given how everyone has had a reckoning with this Me Too moment, why would someone like Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is a savvy politician, not have buttoned things up, not have gotten the message to be careful about what he says around his staffers around others. And the person said, it’s not that he didn’t think the rules didn’t apply to him, it’s just that in the Cuomo DNA, they are extraordinarily friendly, I guess, by nature.”
Andrew Cuomo Reportedly Considering Bid for New York Attorney General

Disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly considering a bid to reclaim his old position as the state’s attorney general. “People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” a person familiar with the situation told The New York Post on Friday. “They’re floating it … and gauging people’s reactions.”
