Clear Creek County, CO

‘His Helmet Was A Life Saver’: Hiker Rescued Off Clear Creek Canyon

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Clear Creek Canyon was closed on Saturday afternoon as rescue crews tried to reach an injured hiker. Crews closed the roadway between Highway 119 and Highway 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXQKX_0dEJdNDh00

(credit: CBS)

It reopened at around 5 p.m. Colorado State Patrol says the hiker was rescued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmOKa_0dEJdNDh00

(credit: Alpine Rescue Team)

Alpine Rescue Team says the climber sustained a significant injury.

“In this case, his helmet was a life saver,” the group stated on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgDj5_0dEJdNDh00

(credit: Alpine Rescue Team)

Further details about the situation were not released.

CBS Denver

