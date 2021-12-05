‘His Helmet Was A Life Saver’: Hiker Rescued Off Clear Creek Canyon

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Clear Creek Canyon was closed on Saturday afternoon as rescue crews tried to reach an injured hiker. Crews closed the roadway between Highway 119 and Highway 40.

It reopened at around 5 p.m. Colorado State Patrol says the hiker was rescued.

Alpine Rescue Team says the climber sustained a significant injury.

“In this case, his helmet was a life saver,” the group stated on social media.

Further details about the situation were not released.