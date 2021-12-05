ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Tories break ranks on immigration to demand safe routes to UK for asylum seekers

By Andrew Woodcock and Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqUot_0dEI4ohv00

Senior Tories have demanded a radical overhaul of the asylum system to allow migrants to claim refuge at UK embassies anywhere in the world – rather than having to travel to the UK – in a bid to cut the numbers attempting dangerous Channel crossings.

Ex-cabinet members David Davis and Andrew Mitchell are among those calling for the change, which marks a stark challenge to the punitive approach taken by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel, who are demanding tighter controls on French beaches and are threatening to “push back” small boats at sea.

Mr Davis, the former shadow home secretary and Brexit secretary, and Mr Mitchell, the former international development secretary, also poured scorn on the home secretary’s plan to take on powers through her Nationality and Borders Bill to send migrants arriving in the UK to camps in third countries overseas for processing – something that has already been ruled out by Albania after it was named as a potential destination.

Writing for The Independent , Pauline Latham, a Conservative member of the Commons International Development Committee, said that allowing migrants to claim asylum at embassies abroad was “the only viable alternative to the tragedy of deaths in the Channel and the chaos of our current approach”.

Twenty-seven migrants, including three children and a pregnant woman, drowned off the coast of France in November when their boat sank, marking the single biggest loss of life of the crisis so far.

The Home Office is opposing an opposition amendment to the borders bill, due for debate in the House of Commons this week, which would allow migrants to seek “humanitarian visas” in France, allowing them to be transported safely across the Channel to claim asylum.

But Ms Latham’s proposal goes a step further, removing the need for asylum seekers to pay thousands of pounds to criminal gangs to smuggle them into Europe and then risk their lives in order to reach Britain to make their claim.

The Mid Derbyshire MP said: “This feels to me like a genuine win-win. The customer base of the people smugglers would vanish, ending deaths in the Channel and ensuring that people seeking safety here can travel in a humane fashion.

“The UK would be better able to control who arrives here, and anyone arriving without a visa or pre-approved asylum claim would face non-negotiable deportation.”

Current government policy has “got it the wrong way round” and should be reshaped as a “global resettlement programme” similar to those set up in Syria and being established for Afghanistan, said Ms Latham.

With the vast majority of those arriving in the UK by small boat having a legitimate claim for asylum, the question Ms Patel must answer is why the UK’s current policy requires them to put themselves in the hands of lawless gangs and then risk their lives in order to be able to submit their paperwork, she said.

“Desperate people will continue to seek safety in the UK for as long as there is conflict and persecution elsewhere,” said Ms Latham. “But nobody puts their child in an overcrowded, flimsy dinghy on a cold November morning if they think a better alternative is available. So, when we talk about deterrence we have to talk about alternatives.”

And Mr Davis said: “Instead of a policy which is built solely on keeping people out, the government should consider creating a legitimate route in for genuine refugees. Migrants fleeing repression in Iran or famine in war-torn Yemen are not able to apply at British embassies. The only options available to them are either illegal, or dangerous, or both.”

The bill being debated in the Commons on Tuesday and Wednesday aims to deter small-boat crossings by restricting the rights of those who enter the UK by “irregular” routes, allowing “offshore” processing of claims in third countries, and speeding up the removal of failed asylum seekers.

It would also give border and immigration staff powers to redirect boats out of UK territorial waters in a way that MPs and unions have warned could increase the risk of capsize and deaths.

Mr Davis said that offshoring would represent a “moral, economic and practical failure”, inflicting a terrible ordeal on those fleeing terror and persecution.

And Mr Mitchell said: “So far, Norway, Rwanda and Albania have all distanced themselves from suggestions that they would host a UK offshore processing centre. The bill seeks a power for a policy which the government is yet to define.

“Even in Australia, 75 per cent of those sent to remote islands for processing eventually had their claims upheld. Indeed, most of the people crossing the Channel are also having their asylum claims upheld. Offshore processing looks like a policy which delays the inevitable. But at far greater cost to the taxpayer.”

The Labour MP behind the humanitarian visa amendment, Neil Coyle, said Ms Patel’s proposals “will cause more dangerous routes and more risk to people seeking to reach the UK”. He told The Independent it was “garbage” for her to claim they would reduce the so-called “pull factors” attracting those fleeing war, civil conflict or persecution to Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hNkc_0dEI4ohv00

“A humanitarian visa offers the government the chance to prove it means what it says, when it says it doesn’t want people to be subjected to gangs and criminality,” said Mr Coyle. “The amendment would save lives, help us meet our international obligations, and prevent money going to smugglers.”

Stephen Farry of the Alliance Party, backing the amendment alongside MPs from the SNP, Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Labour, said: “Claiming asylum in the UK is a fundamental right, but asylum seekers are in a Catch-22, whereby asylum can only be claimed on UK soil yet the UK provides no safe and legal routes to enter the country for those purposes.

“The home secretary doesn’t care about asylum seekers, but if she were serious about tackling people smuggling, this visa is a workable solution.”

But a Home Office spokesperson said: “The government has noted the amendments relating to asylum visas for persons in France and they will be debated in parliament in due course.

“However, there is the risk of creating a wider pull factor, putting vulnerable people in danger by encouraging them to make dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean and overland to France in order to make claims to enter the UK, motivating people to again entrust themselves to heinous smugglers.”

The chief executive of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, Minnie Rahman, dismissed this argument.

“Like people who travel to the UK for work or study, people seeking protection in the UK deserve safe ways of getting here,” she said. “If the government were serious about preventing dangerous crossings and upholding our commitment to refugee protection, they would back this amendment. Instead it seems they’re happy to continue driving refugees into smugglers’ boats.”

And Bridget Chapman, of the Kent Refugee Action Network, said: “The simple fact is that those who have made this journey tell us that they never wanted to leave their homes in the first place. It wasn’t the ‘pull factors’ that made it happen, it was violent ‘push factors’, such as war, conflict and persecution.

“Once displaced, most people stay close to their country of origin and only a relatively small number come to the UK. There is no evidence whatsoever that making their journey to the UK marginally more safe would be a ‘pull factor’, and we cannot allow that to be used as a reason not to give them better and safer options.”

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, said: “This humanitarian visa amendment would help to prevent deaths in the Channel and undermine the dangerous boat journeys offered by people smugglers.

“If the government is concerned about a so-called ‘pull factor’, they should show clear evidence of it and then expand this amendment to include refugees further upstream.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Flagship immigration reforms clear the Commons amid chaotic scenes

The Government’s flagship immigration legislation has cleared the House of Commons amid chaotic scenes and claims of “anti-democratic” tactics from opposition MPs MPs gave the Nationality and Borders Bill a third reading by 298 votes to 231, majority 67, thereby allowing it to progress to the House of Lords.But the third reading debate was squeezed to around nine minutes after delays during voting on amendments reduced further the already limited time available.Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing criticised the “delaying tactics” and told the Commons: “This is anti-democratic practice.”At one stage she threatened to throw out an SNP MP for repeatedly...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

What did MPs want to change in Priti Patel’s controversial immigration bill?

The Nationality and Borders Bill – a series of proposals, spearheaded by home secretary Priti Patel, which the government says will “fix the UK’s broken asylum system” - has cleared the House of Commons this week.The Home Office has said the tragedy in the Channel last month, in which 27 people drowned while trying to cross to the UK on a small boat, demonstrates why it is important that the new legislation is passed.However, the bill has faced fierce criticism and more than 80 pages of amendments were tabled to it. Many of these amendments were put forward by MPs...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Dismay at UK’s offshore detention plans for asylum seekers

As people who were detained indefinitely in Australia’s offshore camps on Nauru and Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, and as professionals who were employed there, we are deeply concerned that the UK government will attempt this week to grant itself the same power to send people seeking asylum to offshore detention centres.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Neil Coyle
Person
Pauline Latham
The Independent

No civilised country should tolerate the danger of drowning as a feature of its asylum policy

Thank goodness there is still a part of the parliamentary Conservative Party that understands the values of compassion, decency and liberalism. Pauline Latham, the MP for Mid Derbyshire, has written for The Independent to propose a sensible way out of the crisis in our asylum system, which is currently encouraging desperate refugees to play a form of marine Russian roulette in the Channel.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Asylum seekers desperate to reach the UK need our help – not overblown rhetoric

The 27 people, including a pregnant woman and a number of children, who died in tragic circumstances in the Channel, are obviously the victims of exploitative people smugglers in the first instance, but also the victims of a decades-long toxic political debate in this country on migration and asylum. Certainly the government, but even the Labour front bench, seem to be more concerned about sounding “tough” on asylum seekers than trying to change the political narrative. And ending the rhetorical arms race on immigration and asylum policy is the only way forward on this issue. The solutions to the small...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Illegal Immigrants#Uk#Tories#Channel#French#Conservative#The Home Office#The House Of Commons
The Independent

Ireland to raise concerns with UK over border demands for non-Irish citizens

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he will raise concerns with the UK government over proposed post-Brexit arrangements to cross the Irish border.Under the Nationality and Borders Bill any non-Irish or non-UK citizens would need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK, including Northern Ireland The bill is currently going through the House of Commons.The British government's intention to introduce a requirement for travel clearance for EU citizens, who are not Irish citizens, to cross the border in Ireland is disgraceful and shameful and undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area – @PearseDoherty...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The blue wall falling? Safe Tory seat up for grabs amid growing voter disquiet in North Shropshire by-election

At the Antiques Emporium in the North Shropshire town of Whitchurch, owner Paul Sample is recalling a conversation he had in a nearby pub back in 1988.“We were talking politics and I was giving an opinion, as I like to,” the 75-year-old recalls. “And someone said to me ‘What do you know about the area? You’ve only lived here 10 years’.”It is an anecdote which may just offer an insight into why Thursday’s by-election here is becoming increasingly intriguing – and why something momentous appears increasingly plausible.While sleaze, Peppa Pig-gate and the ghosts of Christmas parties past are all haemorrhaging...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Calls grow for new probe of PM’s luxury flat refurb amid Tory revolt over ‘plan B’

An ex-standards chief has joined opposition parties in calling for further investigations to be opened into Boris Johnson’s luxury revamp of his Downing Street flat.The move comes after the prime minister was accused of lying to his own ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, about donations spent on the redecorations.A report by the Electoral Commission suggested that Mr Johnson had personally sought more funds for the project, despite later telling Lord Geidt that he was not aware of the payments.Sir Alistair Graham, a former chair of the committee of standards in public life, said the matter should be investigated, while Tory...
POLITICS
AFP

UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing row

The UK government on Thursday said it was not working to a Friday deadline given to it last month by the European Union to resolve a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights. "We've never set a deadline. I recognise they (the EU) themselves have set one but it's not one we're working to," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters. Environment Secretary George Eustice was expected to hold talks with EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius on Friday, Downing Street said. At a previous meeting between the pair on November 24, Sinkevicius gave Britain a December 10 deadline to resolve the issue of licences sought by French fishermen, who complain that post-Brexit requirements are too onerous.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Syria
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Work from home again: UK tightens rules amid omicron spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to again work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events. Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures to prevent a spike of hospitalizations and deaths as the new coronavirus variant spreads rapidly in the community. “It has become increasingly clear that omicron is growing much faster than the previous delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world,” he said in a press conference. “Most worryingly, there is evidence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Cornwall will house 74 asylum seeker children

Cornwall will house 74 asylum seeker children in 2022. It is expected 23 children will arrive by the end of January, with an additional 51 over the coming months, Cornwall Council said. The authority said it had been approached by the government to provide help for unaccompanied children. The government...
U.K.
The Associated Press

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has struck an agreement with Mexico to next week reinstate a Trump-era border policy that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, U.S. officials said Thursday. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico” policy comes under a court order...
POTUS
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
AFP

Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Human traffickers commonly hide undocumented migrants in trucks bringing them from Guatemala into Mexico, from where they head north to the US border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

373K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy