ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ethan Crumbley: Sheriff says Oxford is ‘inundated with threats’ following school shooting and panic at vigil

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COLur_0dEHb3re00

Officials have warned that Oxford has been “inundated with threats” following last week’s deadly high school shooting, after a vigil for the victims descended into chaos on Friday night.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the tight-knit town in Michigan has been rocked by a “huge spike in threats” in the aftermath of Tuesday’s massacre at Oxford High School, in which four teenagers were killed.

“We’re inundated with threats right now,” he said.

“We have threats against the candlelight vigil last night. We’ve had threats against memorials, we had threats against  individuals, deputies or law enforcement.

“It’s absolutely absurd that after a tragedy we see a huge spike in threats but that’s what we’re seeing.”

Follow live updates on the Michigan school shooting

Four students were shot and killed and seven other students and staff were wounded in Tuesday’s shooting spree which marked the deadliest school shooting in the US since 2018.

The victims were identified as Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. He was charged as an adult with 24 counts including four charges of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism.

The suspect allegedly posted a chilling countdown to the shooting on social media and was carrying a journal documenting his plans at the time of the attack, according to authorities.

Panic erupted at a vigil held in memory of the four victims on Friday night when someone fainted, sparking fears of another attack and sending terrified community members running for their lives.

Footage captured by Local4 News showed hundreds of people frantically fleeing the scene in terror as screams filled the air.

Law enforcement officials treated the individual in need and managed to quell the chaos, allowing the vigil to continue.

The panic revealed a glimpse of the toll of the shooting on the community, coming at a time when the suspect’s parents were said to be on the run from law enforcement.

Prosecutors charged the suspect’s parents James and Jennifer Crumbley with four counts of involuntary manslaughter over Tuesday’s shooting after they allegedly ignored red flags about their son’s behaviour and bought him the gun allegedly used in the attack four days earlier.

The Crumbleys were arrested in the early hours of Saturday in a commercial property in Detroit close to the Canadian border, after failing to show for their arraignment on Friday afternoon.

They pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Saturday morning and were held on $500,000 bond each.

Their son also pleaded not guilty to his charges on Thursday and is being held without bond.

Comments / 24

Kill DEMOKKK'RAT'S
6d ago

Well, we have been slowly shifting from 'rule of law' to 'mob rule.' This works fluidly with the leftist lack of moral and ethical compass.

Reply(12)
4
Related
97.9 WGRD

Chilling Video Of Oxford High Students Interacting With Shooter

The shooter attempted to gain access to a locked-down classroom by telling students he was with the Sheriff's department. The students weren't buying it. Law enforcement officials in the suburban Detroit city are crediting Active Shooter training at Oxford High School for keeping Tuesday's death toll low. Three people were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Accused Michigan gunman’s mom wrote letter to Trump praising his stance on gun rights

Accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s mother wrote an open letter to Donald Trump after the 2016 presidential election praising his support for gun rights. “As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms. Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions,” Jennifer Crumbley wrote in a blog post, according to the Daily Beast.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Independent

Michigan school shooting: Ethan Crumbley’s parents charged with involuntary manslaughter

Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley’s parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly massacre earlier this week.Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald’s office filed the charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the Associated Press reported on Friday, three days after their 15-year-old son allegedly opened fire in the halls of Oxford High School, killing four classmates and wounding seven others. The parents each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter.Ms McDonald announced the charges at a press conference at noon and said she filed them because while Mr Crumbley is the one who pulled the trigger,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox13news.com

Oxford High School shooting suspect and parents met with school leaders same day as shooting, sheriff says

Sheriff says Oxford HS shooter met with school leaders regarding behavior same day as shooting. The 15-year-old charged with shooting and killing multiple students at Oxford High School met with his parents and school leaders regarding his behavior on the same day that he's accused of committing the mass shooting, the Oakland County Sheriff announced.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Michigan school shooting: Mother texted Ethan Crumbley ‘Don’t do it’

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen MacDonald told a press conference that Ethan Crumbley's Mother texted "Don’t do it" before the deadly Michigan school shooting that killed four and injured eight. Ethan Crumbley’s parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Murder#Oxford High School#Local4 News
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Oxford High School: Vigil held for victims of Michigan school shooting

A vigil has been held in Oxford, Michigan, for victims of a high school shooting. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of using his father's gun to shoot classmates in Oxford. Four people were killed and seven injured in the shooting on Tuesday. Crumbley's parents have since been arrested, several hours...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

Oxford vigil for high school shooting victims erupts in panic after attendee faints

Thousands of people attended a vigil Friday night in Oxford, Michigan, to honor the lives of the four Oxford High School students who were killed in a shooting Tuesday. But what began as a peaceful ceremony soon devolved into chaos when someone in attendance fainted and some attendees yelled out for help. People in the crowd could be seen panicking as they fled the scene, according to a video posted on social media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle family who knew Michigan school shooter says he was exposed to violence at young age

A Seattle-area woman whose son was once a friend of the recently accused Michigan school shooter says she questioned his mother and father’s parenting styles years ago. Four students were killed and seven others injured on Nov. 30, when 15-year-old student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting, and his parents were charged on Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

The Independent

373K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy