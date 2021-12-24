ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How long it takes 50 common items to decompose

By Andrew Lisa
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJFht_0dEF2xcL00
Teerasak Ladnongkhun // Shutterstock

How long it takes 50 common items to decompose

The phrase “ashes to ashes, dust to dust” comes from a common English Christian burial rite that includes the following King James Bible quote: “In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.”

That’s a fancy way of saying that at some point we—like everything else on Earth—will eventually decompose. The word decompose means “to separate into constituent parts or elements or into simpler compounds,” according to Merriam-Webster. Biodegradation is a similar process, but one that is defined by elements that can be broken down into innocuous parts by the action of living things like worms or microorganisms.

All non-living things are eventually broken down into simple molecules by the elements, microorganisms, and the ravages of time, but some things take significantly longer to decompose than others. When a person throws something in the garbage, the discarded item seems to be out of their lives forever. However, the item’s journey to elemental breakdown or decomposition has just begun. Organic materials, like that leftover salad someone couldn’t quite finish, can return to the earth in a matter of days—but the plastic the salad was packaged in can stay put for thousands of years.

It’s important to note that many variables affect decomposition, and the timelines stated in this article are derived from averages or amalgamations based on large samples. Decomposition rates can vary dramatically based on factors like temperature, moisture, exposure to sunlight and the elements, the presence or lack of microorganisms, and whether the object is buried or exposed. Also, some items like plastic bottles contain a variety of objects that are made differently from various quantities of dissimilar materials. In other words, not all plastic bottles are the same, so they’re likely to have varied decomposition rates.

While decomposition rates are inherently inexact, it is a topic worth discussing considering 8 million tons of plastic trash are dumped into the ocean every single year. In a world overflowing with discarded things, it’s important to know how long trash will hang around.

Stacker looked at how long it takes for the things people throw away to decompose. Continue reading on to find out for yourself below.

You may also like: Eco-friendly replacements for 50 plastic items in your life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BQ8X_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Cigarette butts: 18 months to 10 years

Cigarette butts just might be the most common litter on planet Earth. Smokers consume about 5.5 trillion cigarettes every year, and a huge percentage of them wind up flicked out of car windows or dropped on the street where they wash into storm drains and eventually into the ocean or other waterways. Cigarette filters contain the slowly degrading plastic cellulose acetate, and butts are believed to represent a third of all litter in America; they are the most common litter found on America’s beaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459BXF_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Monofilament fishing line: 600 years

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, monofilament fishing lines are especially hazardous because they ensnare and trap marine animals and other wildlife during their long, slow road to decomposition. Although monofilament fishing lines can be partially recovered and reused, the process for doing so isn’t widely used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZZGz_0dEF2xcL00
Gansstock // Shutterstock

Plastic bags: 10–1,000 years

Consumers in recent years have become more aware of the environmental hazard posed by plastic bags, but plastic bags are still one of the most common pollutants. Although they can break down in as little as a decade, the commonly discarded thin plastic bags can endure for as long as 1,000 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDKym_0dEF2xcL00
JBFhoto // Shutterstock

Foamed plastic cups: 50 years

Foamed plastic cups decompose faster than most plastic waste. Even so, these plastic cups can be expected to endure for half a century before they finally break down and rejoin nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185MVQ_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Straws: 200 years

Since they are essentially unnecessary (for most people) and almost never make it into the recycling bin, plastic straws have become a top target of environmentalists hoping to reduce plastic waste. Americans use millions of straws a day, which can remain on the earth for two centuries after being tossed in the garbage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Apql6_0dEF2xcL00
siam.pukkato // Shutterstock

Wet wipes: 100 years

Wet wipes are popular for quickly removing makeup, changing babies’ diapers, and making house cleaning a snap. The problem is they contain polyester-based plastic that’s virtually indestructible; they take a century to break down after they’re tossed in the garbage or flushed down the toilet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPon1_0dEF2xcL00
Tom Grundy // Shutterstock

6-pack holders: 450 years

Even when the circles on plastic six-pack holders are cut, they still pose a major threat to wildlife, as they often wind up in the ocean. The thin plastic can holders take nearly half a millennium to break down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRvcG_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Tin: 50 years

Tin can take half a century to break down in a landfill, according to Electronics Recyclers International. Tin is used to make food cans, but it’s also a common component of computers and other electronics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0engZc_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Tires: 2,000 years

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources estimates that tires can take two millennia to revert back to nature. They’re also laden with heavy metals like lead, oils, and other pollutants that contaminate the environment as they break down. About 242 million tires are discarded every year in the U.S. alone, and only 7% are recycled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDdgT_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Nylon fishing nets: 40 years

Nylon fishing nets can be reused, but they can’t be fully recycled . When they’re lost or intentionally cut, they present a major hazard to marine animals and other wildlife that become entangled in them both in the water and on shores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCb4A_0dEF2xcL00
Take Photo // Shutterstock

Nylon fabric: 30–40 years

Nylon fabric is often used for sports equipment like jerseys and mesh shorts, but it’s also found in arts and crafts supplies. Frequently trashed, the material takes decades to decompose.

Teerasak Ladnongkhun // Shutterstock

Plastic bottles: 450 years

Pollution from plastic bottles is a global problem, but in the United States alone more than 60 million bottles are thrown away instead of being recycled every single day. They wind up in landfills, incinerators, oceans, parks, streets, and other public spaces. One of the easiest items to recycle, plastic bottles take hundreds of years to decompose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOwtu_0dEF2xcL00
SQS // Shutterstock

Cotton T-shirts: 6 months

T-shirts are one of the most common items in the so-called fashion waste category of pollution, which accumulates when people throw old clothes away instead of donating them, swapping them, or recycling them. The common cotton T-shirt can decompose in six months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YHE6_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Wool socks: 1–5 years

Like T-shirts, old wool socks are often presumed to be un-donatable and are therefore tossed in the garbage. Unlike cotton T-shirts, they linger in landfills for up to five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OI0Lb_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Synthetic fabric: over 100 years

Unlike naturally occurring wool and cotton, synthetic fabrics like lycra and polyester can take centuries to break down. The vast majority of fashion waste can be donated or repurposed into things like dog beds or cleaning rags instead of being thrown in the garbage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaV5U_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Aluminum cans: 80–100 years

Aluminum cans only start to break down after 80 to 100 years and generally only fully decomposes after several centuries. Unlike many other materials, aluminum can be recycled an unlimited number of times , making it one of the most critical and widely repurposed recyclables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NelH_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Vegetables: 5 days to 1 month

Vegetable matter breaks down quickly , and in some cases, in less than a week. This, along with the excellent nutrient content contained within decaying vegetable matter, makes veggie scraps perfect for composting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEdyh_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Orange peels: 6 months

Fruits can take longer than vegetables to break down, particularly those that are highly acidic. Self-contained and easy to eat on the go, oranges account for more scrap waste than most fruits, and they also take longer to decompose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19m3vw_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Banana peels: up to 6 months

Billions of bananas are consumed every year , and like oranges, their peels don’t decompose for several months. Also like oranges, banana peels are perfect for composting or tossing in the garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evJf2_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Hairspray bottles: 200–500 years

Aerosol bottles like the kind that contain hairspray are a common sight in landfills across the world. A single one can remain intact for the entire duration of the Roman Empire before it decomposes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X19lv_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Rope: 3–14 months

Common rope can take a little more than a year or a single season to decompose, depending on the materials used to make it. Natural materials like hemp decompose faster than synthetic materials like the kind used to produce climbing rope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cK0Ds_0dEF2xcL00
Lex Collection // Shutterstock

Sanitary pads and tampons: over 25 years

About 7 billion tampons and 12 billion sanitary pads are thrown away every year in the United States alone, most of which contain plastic in the lining or the applicator. The cotton portion decomposes fairly quickly, but the low-density polyethylene plastic takes decades to break down. Never flush plastic applicators, as they can end up in the ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7u7O_0dEF2xcL00
karina // Shutterstock

Cotton gloves: 3 months

Common cotton gloves can break down in as little as three months. However, that rate is contingent on the gloves being 100% cotton. The biodegradation rate increases dramatically with the inclusion of synthetics like those used for waterproofing and insulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZs9w_0dEF2xcL00
Malochka Mikalai // Shutterstock

Latex gloves: several months to several years

Latex gloves break down fairly quickly , provided they’re made from natural latex rubber. Like all synthetic rubber, synthesized latex can take years, decades, or longer to decompose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdFhu_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Thread: 3–4 months

From furniture to clothing and car interiors to suitcases, threads are everywhere—including in the world’s landfills. Thread is thin and light, but it piles up fast; it also decomposes relatively quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4huo_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Paper waste: 2–6 weeks

Paper waste takes only about a month—or a few weeks, give or take—to break down in landfills, but the problem is volume and quantity. Even though it’s one of the most commonly recycled materials, paper waste takes up more space in landfills than any other product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGrUy_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Iron: several years

All metal breaks down differently, but iron oxidizes at a fairly rapid rate . People know oxidation as rust—the brown, flaky stuff that’s often mistakenly blamed for tetanus infections. Over the course of several years, iron will oxidize completely, particularly in coastal areas that are damp and coated with salt water residue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8O0r_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Food waste: several months to several years

Americans waste 40% of all the food they purchase every year—a full 35 million tons worth $165 billion. Depending on how it’s disposed, and what it contains, food waste can break down in a few months or remain in a state of partial preservation for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbQnE_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Shoes: 25–40 years

Leather shoes take a quarter-century or more to decompose. Like virtually all wearable leather products, shoes contain chemicals, dyes, and additives that can leach into the water and soil as the leather breaks down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQC1W_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Rubber boot soles: 50–80 years

Unlike the shoe itself, rubber soles, particularly those fixed to the bottom of heavy boots, can take more than half a century to decompose. Except for a few environmentally conscious brands, virtually all shoe companies use slow-decaying synthetic rubber to make boot soles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoWyh_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Cardboard: 2 months

In the United States, at least 90% of all products are packaged in cardboard before they’re shipped, but just 25% ever gets recycled. Aside from recycling, cardboard can be composted, used as garden mulch, or repurposed creatively as craft material or pet bedding. It breaks down fairly quickly when it’s exposed, but tightly packed cardboard can endure for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGnOY_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Train tickets: 2 weeks

Paper train tickets are made from a coated material that contains more than just paper. Countless millions of train tickets are printed every year, and virtually all of them are thrown away. People can contribute to a cleaner planet by hanging onto their tickets and recycling them at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195kTE_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Canvas: 1 year

Highly durable and versatile, a plain-woven canvas is used to make everything from painting surfaces and handbags to clothing and sails. Assuming it’s not treated with chemicals, a canvas will break down in about a year, but heavy canvas decomposes slower than light canvas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456rvJ_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Paper towels: 2–4 weeks

In the U.S. alone, more than 13 billion pounds of paper towels are disposed of every year. Around 51,000 trees would be needed to replace the number of paper towels Americans burn through every single day. Switching to reusable cloth wipes will help lower that statistic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00B5RJ_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Waxed milk cartons: 3 months

Many recycling plants don’t accept paper/plastic hybrid cartons , resulting in millions of tons of packaging waste being dumped in landfills every year. Waxed cartons, used to hold liquids like milk, have a lower packaging-to-product ratio, so they decompose quicker than their non-waxed counterparts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIM3O_0dEF2xcL00
Aquarius Studio // Shutterstock

Non-waxed cartons: 5 years

Like their waxed counterparts, non-waxed cartons often wind up on the trash heap because consumers believe—correctly or incorrectly, depending on the municipality—that they can’t be recycled. Since they require more materials to produce, non-waxed cartons can linger for five years before they decompose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBLlC_0dEF2xcL00
Laboko // Shutterstock

Disposable diapers: 500 years

Disposable diapers can’t be recycled for obvious reasons, and the average baby goes through up to 10,000 of them before being potty trained. The #3 most common consumer item found in landfills, disposable diapers represent 30% of all non-biodegradable waste. Of the 27.4 billion single-use diapers used each year, 7.6 billion pounds of them end up in landfills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aP9l2_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Rubber bands: up to 1 year

Once thrown away, the sulfur in rubber bands begins to decay, and the rubber bands themselves will begin to break down. They’ll generally be gone in a year, depending on the composition of the rubber, but rubber bands that are stretched break down much faster than those that are not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCiE4_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Painted boards: 13 years

Painted boards, like the kind that get thrown away to replace a section of fence, can take more than a dozen years to decompose. The paint, however, can degrade much slower, leaching hazardous toxins into the environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzhPH_0dEF2xcL00
Addoro // Shutterstock

Lumber: 10–15 years

Lumber is heavy and solid and can take more than a decade to break down. Some lumber, like the kind that is used for outdoor applications, is treated with chemicals, which can slow the process of decay and bleed chemicals into the earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMdwJ_0dEF2xcL00
Yakov Oskanov // Shutterstock

Plywood: 1–3 years

Plywood breaks down much faster than solid lumber, but it’s not a completely natural process. Plywood contains glue that can decompose at a much slower rate than the wood plies it bonds together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8Ru2_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Batteries: 100 years

Common household alkaline batteries are safe to throw away . However, rechargeable batteries, car batteries, and other industrial types must be disposed of, according to federal guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3XHh_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Ink cartridges: 450–1,000 years

The ink cartridges from printers are a double-edged sword. Not only do they take centuries to decompose , but they also leak toxic chemicals as they break down. Most recycling plants won’t accept them, but major office-supply stores encourage customers to bring the empty ones back for proper disposal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5INO_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Leather: 50 years

Leather comes from animal hides, but it is not a natural product. The tanning process involves treating the hides with a soup of chemicals, particularly if the leather was designed to be water-resistant. That means leather leaches chemicals and other toxins into the earth as it breaks down over half a century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRXeN_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Plastic bottle caps: 10–500 years

Bottle caps previously had to be separated from plastic bottles before they could be recycled, as caps and bottles are made from two different types of plastic. However, advancements in the industry mean that bottle caps can now be kept on for recycling. Bottle caps are made from high-density polyethylene and polypropylene, both of which can now be recycled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I63ro_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Apple cores: 2 months

Apple cores don’t take quite as long as banana peels and oranges to decompose. However, they remain intact longer than fruits and vegetables that are denser and have higher water content. Once tossed into the garbage, an apple core takes about eight weeks to biodegrade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nx800_0dEF2xcL00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

Polyurethane seat cushions: 1,000 years

Polyurethane cushions, commonly found in car seats and home furniture, are made by injecting a foam mixture into molds. Once they hit the garbage heap, however, they remain as is for centuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDGnh_0dEF2xcL00
xpixel // Shutterstock

Glass: over 1 million years

Since it breaks so easily, people tend to think of glass as fragile, but it’s actually one of the most durable materials on Earth, at least in terms of decomposition. Relics from the earliest days of glass-making in 2000 B.C. Egypt still exist, and experts theorize that a glass bottle would take 1 million years or more to fully decompose on its own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsTfq_0dEF2xcL00
Canva

Aluminum foil: never

Americans throw away enough aluminum foil every year to build a fleet of aircraft, and that’s a sad statistic for two reasons. First, aluminum foil is easily and completely recyclable. Secondly, these thin, foldable, metallic sheets never break down all the way to full decomposition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQ5Bp_0dEF2xcL00
r.classen // Shutterstock

Styrofoam: never

In the world of landfill-clogging waste from America’s throwaway culture, there is Styrofoam and there’s everything else. More than 3 million tons of polystyrene products are produced in the U.S. every year, the vast majority of which are one-and-done, single-use throwaway products. Styrofoam is efficient and inexpensive, but making it requires the use of fossil fuels and dangerous chemicals. Virtually no communities allow it to be included in recycling. It is not biodegradable, so it never decomposes. Americans throw away 25 billion Styrofoam coffee cups alone every single year—enough to circle the earth 436 times.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Plastic Bottles#Single Use Plastic#Plastic Packaging#English Christian
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Egypt
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy