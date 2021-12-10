ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

UPDATE: 19-year-old Fort Smith murder suspect taken into custody

By Tristan Hill
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police say Williams has been taken into custody. According to Police, Williams was arrested in Van Buren on Thursday, Dec. 9, after fleeing Fort Smith officers and abandoning his vehicle in the 1000 block of Rickey Circle.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was arrested for First Degree Murder in the shooting of Jeremiah Tabut, as well as other outstanding warrants, according to Fort Smith Police.

“Cases of this nature cannot be resolved peacefully without the participation and support of a community,” the department said. “We are fortunate to be surrounded by one that supports us. The information and tips that we received and the response from neighboring agencies, enabled us to improve the safety of our streets without the further loss of human life, and for that, we are grateful.”

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith police are searching for a murder suspect that they say should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Hakim Williams, 19, is wanted for First Degree Murder for the shooting death of Jeremiah Tabut, also 19.

Fort Smith police investigating shooting on N. 50th Street

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 479-709-5000 and not to approach him.

Reward-eligible tips (up to $1,000) can be submitted to Fort Smith Crime Stoppers by phone at 78-CRIME.

Sunny Vega
9d ago

he is a child. God speed these children need you. Do the right thing. Actions always have consequences. Teach your children how to think. This is what fhe new generation looks like. Get them off the devices and interact on a human level and your tesult will be human. real. nature. interact with a robot become like a robot. no thoughts to process no emotions to feel compassion

Reply
3
Simuness Jones
9d ago

check knights inn fortsmith Arkansas Towson Avenue the owner abhishek masalawala will lie to your face but he hides criminals so he can make money

Reply
2
 

