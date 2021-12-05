ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

UK travel rules tightened as Covid omicron cases rise

By Andrew Woodcock and Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1E8q_0dEDOx5I00

All international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant, the government has announced.

The move comes amid growing concern about the newly detected strain of coronavirus , which is believed to be more contagious than previous variants such as delta.

From 4am on Tuesday, any traveller aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within two days of arrival in the UK.

From Monday, Nigeria will be added to the red list of high-risk countries from which travellers must undergo hotel quarantine for 10 days after entering Britain.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the government’s strategy since the discovery of omicron had been to “buy time” to assess and to “put in place protective measures”, adding: “We’ve always said that we would act swiftly should new data require it.”

He said that further action to slow the incursion of the variant was being taken “in light of the most recent data”.

It is understood that the move to pre-departure testing was prompted in part by evidence that the time delay between infection with the omicron variant and becoming infectious to other people is shorter than with other strains.

Mr Javid added: “Over the recent days we have learnt of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria.

“There are 27 cases already in England and that’s growing, and Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to omicron.”

The government has come under pressure to tighten travel rules, with Labour calling for the reintroduction of pre-departure tests, and the government’s scientific advisory body Sage saying they would be valuable.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper welcomed the move but said the government had been “too slow” to act.

“Finally,” she said. “But why on earth is this still only being brought in nearly two weeks after omicron was identified?

“[Shadow health secretary] Wes Streeting and I called for this, Sage recommended this, and I am relieved the government is finally acting.

“Ministers repeatedly said pre-travel tests were not needed when we pressed them on this. I’m very glad they’ve U-turned now, but I wish they’d done so faster.

“Lessons for omicron from the first wave and delta wave are that if lots of separate new cases seed in the UK it accelerates the pandemic.”

The measures were greeted with horror by the travel industry, which has already been hit by the addition of South Africa and nine other southern African countries to the red list, barring inbound travel for anyone other than UK and Irish citizens.

British Airways chairman and CEO Sean Doyle said: “The blanket re-introduction of testing to enter the UK, on top of the current regime of isolation and PCR testing on arrival, is completely out of step with the rest of the world, with every other country taking a measured approach based on the science.

“Our customers will now be faced with uncertainty and chaos and yet again this is a devastating blow for everyone who works in the travel industry.”

And the CEO of industry body Airlines UK, Tim Alderslade, added: “It is premature to hit millions of passengers and the industry before we see the full data. We don’t have the clinical evidence.

“The red list extension made complete sense – that’s what it’s there for – but we know from experience that blanket restrictions do not stop the importation of variants. It’s already here.

“They’ve now changed their travel advice twice within a week and it’s just impossible for anyone to plan. These measures must be removed as quickly as possible in line with the speed of the booster programme.”

Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, said pre-departure tests would act as a “major deterrent” to travel.

“This is a devastating blow for aviation and tourism,” she said.

“Pre-departure tests act as a major deterrent to travel and most of the limited remaining demand following the reintroduction of self-isolation will now fall away, just as airports were hoping for a small uplift over the Christmas holiday.”

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, said: “As the scientists work to understand the new omicron variant, we need to apply additional caution until the picture is clearer.

“We appreciate this will be difficult for the travel sector as we prioritise public health and protect the progress of our world-leading vaxx and booster programme.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Yvette Cooper
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travellers#Omicron#Uk#Covid#Labour
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Independent

Truss: ‘We want to pay £400 million we owe Iran’

Liz Truss has said the £400 million that Britain owes Iran is a “legitimate debt” that the Government wants to pay. The Foreign Secretary was asked about the amount at a Chatham House event on Wednesday, where she set out her foreign policy aims. Ms Truss said...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Omicron Covid Variant Could Be Good News – Here Are The Details

The new Omicron covid variant has been making headlines all over the place. Just the other day, we revealed that the Omicron covid variant is the new threat that’s lurking around the corner all over the world. As if the novel coronavirus did not cause enough pain and drama, new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Sarah Gilbert: Next pandemic could be more lethal than Covid

Future pandemics could be more lethal than the current Covid crisis, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has warned. Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert, delivering the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, said there needed to be more funding for pandemic preparedness to prevent the advances made from being lost. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Record COVID cases, deaths in heavily vaccinated South Korea

South Korea is reeling from a record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, it was reported Saturday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that there were 5,352 new cases of COVID and 70 deaths over the past 24 hours, each a record high for the country in the nearly two-year-long outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: Pfizer CEO says a fourth shot may be needed as Boris Johnson announces ‘Plan B’ restrictions

The CEO of Pfizer Inc has said that a fourth vaccine dose may be needed for better protection against the omicron Covid-19 variant, as initial studies show that it could undermine antibody protection with two doses.Albert Bourla said the company was waiting to see real world data to determine whether additional doses will be required specifically for omicron. “When we see real-world data, [we] will determine if omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose,” Mr Bourla told CNBC, adding that the data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

372K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy